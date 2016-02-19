This Christmas card display mixes classic Christmas decorations with vintage Christmas cards, and it's oh-so-simple. To create this display, place evergreen branches with pinecones still intact in a metallic pot — you can use fresh ones from the Christmas tree or timeless faux branches from a craft store. If the Christmas branches don't have pinecones, use floral wire to attach them for an holiday flourish. Arrange the holiday cards within the branches to finish off this Christmas card display. Set the pot on a metal serving dish embellished with a large pinecone and bright holly. This gorgeous Christmas card display makes an ideal centerpiece or entry way display during the season.