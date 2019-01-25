Christmas Cards & Tags

DIY Pop-Up Christmas Card
This Christmas, make and send adorable handmade cards to friends and family. We'll show you how to make this pretty pop-up card and give you our best Christmas card inspiration.Read More
Make a DIY Confetti Christmas Card
You won't believe how much fun it is to make a Christmas card filled with confetti. They're so easy, you can quickly make a big batch to send as the family Christmas card this year! Plus, get our best tips for homemade confetti.Read More
DIY Gift Card Holder Made from Paper Towel Rolls
Make an adorable gift card holder out of materials you have lying around the house!Read More
Adorable No-Bake Clay Gift Tags
Wow your friends and family with these fancy-looking no-bake clay gift tags. These DIY Christmas gift tags double as pretty handmade ornaments. No one needs to know how easy (and inexpensive) they were to make!Read More
Christmas Party Invitations for Your Ugly Sweater Get-Together
Get ready to spike the eggnog and pop open a bottle of Christmas sangria, because it's time to celebrate the season. If you're planning to get Bliztin' with your friends and family, you'll need the perfect Christmas party invitations. From soiree-worthy gold fonts to traditional plaid invites, you're sure to find the perfect stationery for a spirit-filled night.Read More
Spread Holiday Cheer with These So-Cute Christmas Cards
Contrary to the wise words of Buddy the Elf, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is with one of these gorgeous cards! This year, give a warm season's greetings to all your friends and family with one of these festive finds.Read More