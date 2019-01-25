Christmas Cards & Tags

It's easy to make your own Christmas cards and gift tags, which add extra holiday sentiment to Christmas gifts and make holiday greetings more thoughtful. Start with our homemade Christmas card ideas, which use colored paper, sequins, lace, buttons, and more to create a special holiday greeting to send to friends and family. Give the kids a fun crafts project with our simple Christmas cards kids can make -- you'll love the cute card ideas as much as they'll love making them! A Christmas e-card is just as heartwarming as one sent by mail, and we have more than 20 options for you to choose from. Not sure how to display your Christmas cards? We have plenty of creative Christmas card display ideas. If you're running out of places to put holiday cards from others, try a few of our Christmas card projects -- these crafts ideas recycle and repurpose Christmas greetings into fun holiday decorations for your home (including ornaments for your tree)! Finally, you can use scrapbooking supplies to make extra-special Christmas gift tags; we have several festive ideas to get you started.

Most Recent

DIY Pop-Up Christmas Card

DIY Pop-Up Christmas Card

This Christmas, make and send adorable handmade cards to friends and family. We'll show you how to make this pretty pop-up card and give you our best Christmas card inspiration.
Read More
Make a DIY Confetti Christmas Card

Make a DIY Confetti Christmas Card

You won't believe how much fun it is to make a Christmas card filled with confetti. They're so easy, you can quickly make a big batch to send as the family Christmas card this year! Plus, get our best tips for homemade confetti.
Read More
DIY Gift Card Holder Made from Paper Towel Rolls

DIY Gift Card Holder Made from Paper Towel Rolls

Make an adorable gift card holder out of materials you have lying around the house!
Read More
Adorable No-Bake Clay Gift Tags

Adorable No-Bake Clay Gift Tags

Wow your friends and family with these fancy-looking no-bake clay gift tags. These DIY Christmas gift tags double as pretty handmade ornaments. No one needs to know how easy (and inexpensive) they were to make!
Read More
Christmas Party Invitations for Your Ugly Sweater Get-Together

Christmas Party Invitations for Your Ugly Sweater Get-Together

Get ready to spike the eggnog and pop open a bottle of Christmas sangria, because it's time to celebrate the season. If you're planning to get Bliztin' with your friends and family, you'll need the perfect Christmas party invitations. From soiree-worthy gold fonts to traditional plaid invites, you're sure to find the perfect stationery for a spirit-filled night.
Read More
Spread Holiday Cheer with These So-Cute Christmas Cards

Spread Holiday Cheer with These So-Cute Christmas Cards

Contrary to the wise words of Buddy the Elf, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is with one of these gorgeous cards! This year, give a warm season's greetings to all your friends and family with one of these festive finds.
Read More

More Christmas Cards & Tags

These Funny Christmas Cards Are Ho-Ho-Ho-larious

These Funny Christmas Cards Are Ho-Ho-Ho-larious

These funny Christmas cards are a hoot! Get a laugh out of the holidays with the cheekiest and punniest of Christmas cards you'll encounter this season.
Read More
DIY Card Holders That Are Way Better Than Bought

DIY Card Holders That Are Way Better Than Bought

Learn how to make your own cheap card holders to tuck into flower arrangements and centerpieces. Four supplies are all you need.
Read More
Christmas Cards You Wouldn't Be Embarrassed to Put Your Name On

Christmas Cards You Wouldn't Be Embarrassed to Put Your Name On

Read More
These Easy Christmas Gift Tags Will Instantly Upgrade Any Package

These Easy Christmas Gift Tags Will Instantly Upgrade Any Package

Read More
Free Christmas Gift Tags to Print

Free Christmas Gift Tags to Print

Read More
Readers' Create-a-Cookie Card Creations

Readers' Create-a-Cookie Card Creations

Read More

Decorate Plain Gift Tags for Christmas

A beautiful tag makes any Christmas gift more personal and special. Make the job easier by embellishing purchased tags from a crafts or office supply store.

All Christmas Cards & Tags

Christmas Card Projects: Decorative Ways to Recycle Christmas Cards

Christmas Card Projects: Decorative Ways to Recycle Christmas Cards

Read More
Tuned-Up Tag

Tuned-Up Tag

Read More
Three Trees Christmas Card

Three Trees Christmas Card

Read More
Star-of-David

Star-of-David

Read More
Make Stamp-and-Stitch Christmas Cards

Make Stamp-and-Stitch Christmas Cards

Read More
Glittery Snowman Gift Tag

Glittery Snowman Gift Tag

Read More
New Year's Card

New Year's Card

Read More
Many Merry Greetings Christmas Card

Many Merry Greetings Christmas Card

Read More
Jiggling Letters Christmas Card

Jiggling Letters Christmas Card

Read More
Hanging Ornaments Christmas Card

Hanging Ornaments Christmas Card

Read More
Make an Embroidered Miniature Christmas Stocking Out of Felted Wool

Make an Embroidered Miniature Christmas Stocking Out of Felted Wool

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com