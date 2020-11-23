Looking for the Perfect Christmas Tree? Check Out These Black Friday Deals
Hurry—these discounts won't last long.
Christmas is about a month away, and if you haven't started decorating for the holidays, you'll want to start soon. (Don't worry, you're not behind, a recent survey shows 68% of people wait until Thanksgiving or later to put up their seasonal decor.) Of course, there's one item that takes center stage, and that's the Christmas tree. Whether your current Tannenbaum is a bit worse for wear and you're looking to upgrade, or maybe you're buying one for the first time, you'll want to check out these deeply discounted Christmas trees. Here, you'll find all types of trees, including realistic Tannenbaums, tinsel options, and colorful ones. Just make sure you add these to your cart as soon as possible; Black Friday sales don't last long. After choosing your perfect tree, make sure you check out the best decorating ideas for a real show stopper.
You don't need to splurge on a pricey Christmas centerpiece this year. This option is 21 inches tall and perfect to display on your dining room table. It has 20 battery-powered LED lights and a burlap-wrapped base that goes well with farmhouse decor.
Buy It: LED Light-Up Tabletop Tree, $32 (originally $40), West Elm
All of these choices are simple to assemble, but if you're looking for the easiest option, check out this pop-up tree. The 5-foot tree is made of silver tinsel with multi-colored foil circles throughout to look like ornaments. The light-less tree is ideal for a kid's room because you won't have to worry about electrical cords.
Buy It: Pop-Up Tinsel Tree, $48 (originally $60, West Elm)
This thin tree is ideal for an apartment as it doesn't take up much space. It's 6-feet tall with 210 warm clear lights that require a plug-in. The Virginia Pine-inspired tree comes with a metal stand for displaying.
Buy It: Virginia Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, $112 (originally $14o, Target)
You don't need a massive tree to make a statement. This tree stands 24 inches tall and features multi-colored bulbs. It's an affordable way to add some sparkle to your mantel.
Buy It: Tiny Tinsel Tree, $32 (originally $40), West Elm
Gold Christmas trees are the trendiest Tannenbaums of 2020, so if you're into glitz and glam, you'll want to show off this option in your home. The 7-foot tinsel tree is super thin and perfect for compact spaces. It's easy to assemble and comes with a metal stand.
Buy It: Gold Tinsel Tree, $81 (originally $204), Macy's
You can't go wrong with a classic. This lush 7 1/2-foot tall tree has 700 warm LED lights that will illuminate your entire living room. It comes in three pieces, so it's easy to assemble and includes a metal stand. It has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,000 reviewers and is $376 off, so you'll want to take advantage of this deal.
Buy It: Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $284 (originally $660), Wayfair
Dreaming of a white Christmas? You need this sparkling tree in your living room. The 7 1/2-foot tall features glittery branches and 600 plug-in clear lights. The easy-to-assemble option comes in three sections atop a sturdy stand. With a discount of $444, it's almost a steal.
Buy It: White Spruce Tree with Glitter, $296 (originally $740), Macy's
Looking for something a little different than your typical green Tannenbaum? A pink Christmas tree is a gorgeous choice. This 3-foot fir tree features 100 pre-lit pink lights with microchips, so the rest will stay illuminated if one goes out or breaks. It comes with a metal stand and is easy to put together.
Buy It: Pink Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, $108 (originally $207), Macy's
