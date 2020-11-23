Looking for the Perfect Christmas Tree? Check Out These Black Friday Deals

Christmas is about a month away, and if you haven't started decorating for the holidays, you'll want to start soon. (Don't worry, you're not behind, a recent survey shows 68% of people wait until Thanksgiving or later to put up their seasonal decor.) Of course, there's one item that takes center stage, and that's the Christmas tree. Whether your current Tannenbaum is a bit worse for wear and you're looking to upgrade, or maybe you're buying one for the first time, you'll want to check out these deeply discounted Christmas trees. Here, you'll find all types of trees, including realistic Tannenbaums, tinsel options, and colorful ones. Just make sure you add these to your cart as soon as possible; Black Friday sales don't last long. After choosing your perfect tree, make sure you check out the best decorating ideas for a real show stopper.