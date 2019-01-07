Christmas Bars & Brownies

Warm up your home with fresh-from-the-oven Christmas bars and brownies, plus other sweet treats. These desserts are easy to make for a crowd, so your guests and family can dig in after dinner. Brownie and bars also make a great potluck dish -- bake a pan or two for your next Christmas party or work event. Best yet, many of our brownie and bar recipes freeze well, making them a great choice to bake now and serve later. From blondies to rich fudgy brownies to pumpkin bars and more, you'll want to make these recipes again and again.

Most Recent

100 Best Christmas Cookies EVER

100 Best Christmas Cookies EVER

This collection is the perfect mix of trusted cookie favorites, inspiring new flavors, easy start-with-a-mix cookies, and special holiday goodies.
Read More
Luscious Cheesecake Bars & Brownies

Luscious Cheesecake Bars & Brownies

Rich, creamy, and delicious, these pretty cheesecake bars are hard to resist. Of course, brownie cheesecake bars and brownie cheesecake bites also get their moment in the spotlight (and they're just as tasty!). With all the cheesecake bar recipes we have to choose from, you'll definitely find one to fit in at your next party or get-together.
Read More
How to Make Fresh Raspberry Bars

How to Make Fresh Raspberry Bars

Scott Peacock, American cooking guru and Better Homes and Gardens contributing editor, shows you how to get extra flavor with minimal effort when you bake these go-anywhere fresh-fruit dessert.
Read More
Luscious Fruit-Filled Bars & Squares

Luscious Fruit-Filled Bars & Squares

These fruit bar recipes are easy to make and full of fresh fruit flavor. There's a decadent dessert recipe for every season and palate, including apple bars and ginger-spiced rhubarb bars.
Read More
Blissful Brownie Recipes

Blissful Brownie Recipes

Make tasty fudgy brownies for a crowd! This collection of our best brownies has it all. Try a classic buttermilk brownie or opt for divine chocolate brownies. Want something new? Fruit-infused brownies add tartness to the sweet dessert, and a splash of alcohol pumps up the richness of brownie recipes. Peanuts and other nuts give crunch to the chewy brownie classics. Time to get baking!
Read More
Easy Holiday Baking

Easy Holiday Baking

If you're behind on your holiday baking, fear not. Christmas treats are a must-have, but they don't have to demand too much time when you've got these easy Christmas baking recipes. Each dessert recipe has been simplified in its own way, including recipes that can be made ahead, start with purchased dough, have short prep time, or require only a handful of ingredients.
Read More

More Christmas Bars & Brownies

Fabulous No-Bake Cookies & Bars

Fabulous No-Bake Cookies & Bars

This lineup of no-bake favorites is your ticket to gourmet glory without the fuss.
Read More
How to Make Brownies

How to Make Brownies

Learn how to make brownies in less than 10 easy steps—really, brownies from scratch are not that difficult. These rich, fudgy desserts are surprisingly easy, plus they always turn out. Although these baking tips are based on a chocolate brownie recipe, they can easily be adjusted and applied to blonde brownies, fudge brownies, chocolate chip brownies, and more!
Read More

All Christmas Bars & Brownies

Our Best Bar Cookies

Our Best Bar Cookies

Read More
Easy Brownies & Bars from a Mix

Easy Brownies & Bars from a Mix

Read More
Scrumptious Oatmeal Cookies and Bars

Scrumptious Oatmeal Cookies and Bars

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com