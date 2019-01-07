Holiday Baking Recipes

Satisfy your sweet tooth this season with our countless holiday baking recipes. We have the best recipes for Christmas cookies, cakes, pies, brownies, bars, and other delicious Christmas desserts. Instead of your typical Christmas cookies, try Christmas candy instead. You can also save baking time by making classic Christmas dessert recipes such as gingerbread, fruitcake, and Christmas pudding. Get the kids baking with our Christmas cookie recipes that kids can help make -- our recipes include sugar cookie carolers and chocolate gingerbread people. Our irresistible holiday cake recipes will please any Christmas party guest, and we give you holiday dessert recipes that use peppermint -- a Christmas favorite -- as a key ingredient. Don't forget to try our all-time favorite Christmas cookies -- our top recipes (including shortbread, bars, whoopie pies, and biscotti) are ones you'll want to save, share, and make again and again!

Most Recent

Irresistible Candy Cane Recipes

Nothing says Christmas like candy canes -- and the addition of the sweet treats gives recipes a holiday makeover. With candy canes in cakes, cookies, cheesecake, and even vodka, every sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied this holiday season.
100 Best Christmas Cookies EVER

This collection is the perfect mix of trusted cookie favorites, inspiring new flavors, easy start-with-a-mix cookies, and special holiday goodies.
Gingerbread House City

This snowy gingerbread city makes a stunning holiday centerpiece. We're sharing one of our favorite gingerbread house ideas including a free printable template. It's an easy Christmas decoration the kids can help make.
Blissful Brownie Recipes

Make tasty fudgy brownies for a crowd! This collection of our best brownies has it all. Try a classic buttermilk brownie or opt for divine chocolate brownies. Want something new? Fruit-infused brownies add tartness to the sweet dessert, and a splash of alcohol pumps up the richness of brownie recipes. Peanuts and other nuts give crunch to the chewy brownie classics. Time to get baking!
Our Best Holiday Brunch Breads

Nothing brings family to the holiday breakfast table quicker than the smell of fresh-baked bread, so we gathered our favorite from-scratch brunch breads. These goodies, like tender cranberry bread and golden-brown challah, put some extra spring in a brunch-eater's step. Read on for loaves, braids, muffins, rolls, and even donuts!
Easy Holiday Baking

If you're behind on your holiday baking, fear not. Christmas treats are a must-have, but they don't have to demand too much time when you've got these easy Christmas baking recipes. Each dessert recipe has been simplified in its own way, including recipes that can be made ahead, start with purchased dough, have short prep time, or require only a handful of ingredients.
More Holiday Baking Recipes

Christmas Cookies Kids Can Help Make

From cute meringue mice to cheery holiday snowmen, these festive and simple sweets are fun to make with little ones.
Cookie Exchange Favorites

With classic Christmas sugar cookies, salted caramel-filled macarons, spritz, butter cookies, and more, these delicious decorated Christmas cookies are sure to impress your friends and family. Bonus: Every Christmas cookie recipe here is a snap to make—they'll only think you spent hours baking.
No-Bake Cookie Recipes for Christmas

Decadent White Chocolate Desserts

Stunning Peppermint Desserts

10 Delicious Gingerbread Houses

Heart-Healthy Baking Recipes

If you're following a heart-healthy meal plan you can still enjoy yummy baked sweets. We'll help you make healthy baking recipes so you can indulge without worry. Healthy cookie recipes and other healthy baked goods are easier than you may think and still taste great! Feed these treats to guests and see if they can even tell you made them healthier.

All Holiday Baking Recipes

Traditional Holiday Desserts from Around the World

Gorgeous Pies and Tarts for the Holidays

32 Irresistible Holiday Cakes to Make Every Day of Your Season Sweet

Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookies You Can Start Today

Our Best Fall Pies and Tarts

Homemade Chocolate Candy Recipes

5 Cookie Gift Ideas

Bake Sweet Candy for Quick Christmas Ornaments

Christmas Tree Marshmallow Treats

Our Best Bar Cookies

How to Keep Cake from Sticking to the Pan

