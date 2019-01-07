Holiday Baking Recipes

Irresistible Candy Cane Recipes
Nothing says Christmas like candy canes -- and the addition of the sweet treats gives recipes a holiday makeover. With candy canes in cakes, cookies, cheesecake, and even vodka, every sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied this holiday season.Read More
100 Best Christmas Cookies EVER
This collection is the perfect mix of trusted cookie favorites, inspiring new flavors, easy start-with-a-mix cookies, and special holiday goodies.Read More
Gingerbread House City
This snowy gingerbread city makes a stunning holiday centerpiece. We're sharing one of our favorite gingerbread house ideas including a free printable template. It's an easy Christmas decoration the kids can help make.Read More
Blissful Brownie Recipes
Make tasty fudgy brownies for a crowd! This collection of our best brownies has it all. Try a classic buttermilk brownie or opt for divine chocolate brownies. Want something new? Fruit-infused brownies add tartness to the sweet dessert, and a splash of alcohol pumps up the richness of brownie recipes. Peanuts and other nuts give crunch to the chewy brownie classics. Time to get baking!Read More
Our Best Holiday Brunch Breads
Nothing brings family to the holiday breakfast table quicker than the smell of fresh-baked bread, so we gathered our favorite from-scratch brunch breads. These goodies, like tender cranberry bread and golden-brown challah, put some extra spring in a brunch-eater's step. Read on for loaves, braids, muffins, rolls, and even donuts!Read More
Easy Holiday Baking
If you're behind on your holiday baking, fear not. Christmas treats are a must-have, but they don't have to demand too much time when you've got these easy Christmas baking recipes. Each dessert recipe has been simplified in its own way, including recipes that can be made ahead, start with purchased dough, have short prep time, or require only a handful of ingredients.Read More