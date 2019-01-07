Christmas

From classic Christmas cookie recipes to festive Christmas tree decorating ideas, you'll find everything you need to celebrate the holiday. Get ready with pretty decorations—garlands, ornaments, and centerpieces, plus outdoor decorating ideas that start with Christmas wreaths and sparkling Christmas lights. With the season of giving in mind, we've collected our best homemade Christmas gift ideas and curated gift guides for everyone on your list.

Most Recent

It Took Us Two Hours and an Entire Roll of Paper to Master That Viral Wrapping Hack

It Took Us Two Hours and an Entire Roll of Paper to Master That Viral Wrapping Hack

The hack totally works—but your paper has to be exactly the right size. 
Read More
Why We're Starry-Eyed for Vintage Christmas Villages—And 5 Modern Picks Our Editors Are Loving

Why We're Starry-Eyed for Vintage Christmas Villages—And 5 Modern Picks Our Editors Are Loving

These miniature towns are a winter wonderland right in your living room.
Read More
How to Make a Layered Bow in 4 Simple Steps

How to Make a Layered Bow in 4 Simple Steps

This looks like an intricate, store-bought bow but it's actually super simple to make at home.
Read More
How to Make a Perfect Gift Bow, Every Time

How to Make a Perfect Gift Bow, Every Time

This easy paper-folding hack will help you make a gorgeous bow every time.
Read More
19 Vintage Christmas Decor Ideas That Are Giving Us Major Holiday Nostalgia

19 Vintage Christmas Decor Ideas That Are Giving Us Major Holiday Nostalgia

As a child, the holidays were always a magical time. And when we decorate with vintage Christmas decor, it transports us to those beloved gatherings of yesteryear. Recreate the memories by shopping antique shops, estate sales, and flea markets for vintage decor that brings wonder and nostalgia back to the holidays. 
Read More
How Gnomes Became Classic Christmas Decor—And 4 You Can Buy Right Now

How Gnomes Became Classic Christmas Decor—And 4 You Can Buy Right Now

There's a reason you're seeing more of these small statues this holiday season.
Read More

More Christmas

You Serious Clark? ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Is Back in Theaters

You Serious Clark? ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Is Back in Theaters

We're going to have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas!
Read More
The Best Christmas Gift You Can Give? A Little Thoughtfulness

The Best Christmas Gift You Can Give? A Little Thoughtfulness

Our editor in chief weighs in on the importance of small gestures, especially during the holidays.
Read More
8 Clever Ways to Make Your Christmas Celebration More Sustainable

8 Clever Ways to Make Your Christmas Celebration More Sustainable

Read More
8 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Stream on Disney+ Right Now

8 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Stream on Disney+ Right Now

Read More
Ultimate Guide to Restaurants and Stores Open on Christmas Day 2019

Ultimate Guide to Restaurants and Stores Open on Christmas Day 2019

Read More
You Can Now Rent a Live Christmas Tree—And We're Here For It

You Can Now Rent a Live Christmas Tree—And We're Here For It

Read More

10 Incredible Holiday Light Displays You Have to See at These Public Gardens

Visiting these spectacularly illuminated places will make your season merrier and brighter.

All Christmas

Mark Your Calendars: Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here

Mark Your Calendars: Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is Here

Read More
Ditch the Paper: Learn How to Wrap a Gift with Fabric

Ditch the Paper: Learn How to Wrap a Gift with Fabric

Read More
These Colorful DIY Felt Ornaments Will Instantly Brighten Your Christmas Tree

These Colorful DIY Felt Ornaments Will Instantly Brighten Your Christmas Tree

Kind of easy
Read More
Skip the Stress: 6 Services That Will Make Sending Your Holiday Cards So Easy

Skip the Stress: 6 Services That Will Make Sending Your Holiday Cards So Easy

Read More
Deck the Halls with a DIY Peppermint Garland You Can Make in 30 Minutes

Deck the Halls with a DIY Peppermint Garland You Can Make in 30 Minutes

Easy
Read More
8 New Christmas Albums We'll Have on Repeat All December Long

8 New Christmas Albums We'll Have on Repeat All December Long

Read More
20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday

20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday

Read More
These Christmas Cat Houses Are the Purr-fect Decor for Your Holiday Display

These Christmas Cat Houses Are the Purr-fect Decor for Your Holiday Display

Read More
This Beary-Cute Polar Bear Door Hanger Is So Easy to Make

This Beary-Cute Polar Bear Door Hanger Is So Easy to Make

Kind of easy
Read More
According to Pinterest, Sunflower Trees Are the Latest Christmas Trend

According to Pinterest, Sunflower Trees Are the Latest Christmas Trend

Read More
Anthropologie Is Selling a Capri Blue Advent Calendar This Holiday Season

Anthropologie Is Selling a Capri Blue Advent Calendar This Holiday Season

Read More
Amazon's Ceramic Christmas Tree Night Lights Give Us All the Nostalgia

Amazon's Ceramic Christmas Tree Night Lights Give Us All the Nostalgia

Read More
Reese's Just Released Three New Mystery Shapes for the Holidays

Reese's Just Released Three New Mystery Shapes for the Holidays

Read More
It’s Not the Holidays for the ‘Property Brothers’ Without These 3 Nostalgic Traditions

It’s Not the Holidays for the ‘Property Brothers’ Without These 3 Nostalgic Traditions

Read More
Rainbow Christmas Trees Are Going to Be Everywhere This Year—Here’s Where to Buy Them

Rainbow Christmas Trees Are Going to Be Everywhere This Year—Here’s Where to Buy Them

Read More
21 Holiday Traditions to Start with Your Family This Year

21 Holiday Traditions to Start with Your Family This Year

Read More
Lifetime Is Airing a Record-Breaking 28 New Christmas Movies

Lifetime Is Airing a Record-Breaking 28 New Christmas Movies

Read More
9 Towns You Need to Visit If You Love Christmas

9 Towns You Need to Visit If You Love Christmas

Read More
11 Reasons You Should Start Preparing for Christmas in the Summer

11 Reasons You Should Start Preparing for Christmas in the Summer

Read More
How to Make DIY Handprint Ornaments

How to Make DIY Handprint Ornaments

Read More
Make a DIY Winter Mesh Wreath

Make a DIY Winter Mesh Wreath

Read More
Make A Beaded Christmas Tree

Make A Beaded Christmas Tree

Read More
Make Gorgeous Wood Plank Christmas Tree Signs

Make Gorgeous Wood Plank Christmas Tree Signs

Read More
Make Felt Christmas Cookie Ornaments

Make Felt Christmas Cookie Ornaments

Read More
DIY Wood Bead Wreath

DIY Wood Bead Wreath

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com