Sherwin-Williams and Christian Siriano Launch a Luxe Paint Color Line Don't let the designer name intimidate you: These gorgeous paint colors were created to dress up any room. By Sharon Greenthal Sharon Greenthal Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP's the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets. Published on April 11, 2023 Sherwin-Williams and award-winning designer Christian Siriano have joined forces to create a limited-edition paint collection influenced by Siriano's fashion expertise and a shared passion for bringing the outdoors in. The Christian Siriano x Sherwin-Williams Color Collection, which launches April 11, features 30 paint shades, including bright whites and contemporary neutrals like charcoals, beiges, terracottas, and blues. Siriano has a history of working closely with clients to create custom looks, focusing on inclusivity and body positivity. He was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2021 for his important contributions regarding diversity on the runway and red carpet. A go-to designer for some of the most influential people in the world, his clothing has been worn by Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, and more. He's no stranger to interior work, either: Siriano does commercial and residential spaces through his company Siriano Interiors and owns concept store The Collective West. 2023 Paint Color Forecast: 6 Shades Predicted to Be Popular PHOTO: Sherwin-Williams PHOTO: Sherwin-Williams "We live our lives in our spaces," Siriano said in a press release. "They're our sanctuary, and they should feel just as fabulous as when you put something on your body and walk out the door. Home should feel the same way. Through this partnership with Sherwin-Williams, I wanted to create a portal into my world that offers a range of options. There's a color for everyone in this collection." As with his clothing designs, Siriano's paint collection has options to suit just about any style and any room. His color picks emphasize freshness and modernity while still embodying warmth and elegance. To make it easy for customers to experiment and choose colors, a curated peel-and-stick sample kit is available on the collection's website and features Siriano's top six picks, including deep grays and stylish off-whites. Sherwin-Williams With this latest paint collection, Sherwin-Williams is furthering its position as a go-to provider for modern neutrals. The brand's Color of the Year 2023, Redend Point, proved with finality that soft blush tones can be neutrals, too (Redent Point is even included in the new collaboration with Siriano), and now this lush collection of rich paint colors offers even more options for anyone wanting to make a statement with their hue of choice—without abandoning the adaptable appeal of a good neutral paint color. "What we love the most about working with Christian Siriano is his ability to design inclusively and in a way that fits everyone's preferences," shared Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a statement. "With functionality in color being essential, this collection showcases just that—stunning colors and practicality." Starting April 11, you can explore all of the colors in the new Christian Siriano x Sherwin-Williams Color Collection and purchase them online in color samples, interior paint, and exterior paint. Every 2023 Color of the Year We Know So Far