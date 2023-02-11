Most people either have a sweet tooth or a savory tooth, and whichever side of the sweet vs. savory debate you fall on, you probably have endless opinions on which taste is better. You might not be able to imagine craving chocolate after a hearty meal but think cheese is the perfect dessert: Europeans have even established the concept of the dessert, so anyone can indulge in a charcuterie board no matter what time of day it is.



Of course, blending salt and savory combos is nothing new: You can find chocolate-covered pretzels or Reese’s peanut butter cups at just about any store. But there are some flavor combinations we’re used to, and others that simply rock the boat. The latest food combination blowing people’s minds is dark chocolate–covered parmesan cheese chunks, and we’re simply here to say, hey, don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it.



Some creative genius blended cheese and chocolate together to create a flavor combination that TikTok is calling “a strange combination” that somehow just works. Just watch this video of a dark chocolate parmesan grilled cheese sandwich, and you might find yourself suddenly craving chocolate. This interpretation of the parmesan and chocolate combo looks like a s’mores sandwich but better, and it might be all the proof you need that parmesan cheese merits a chocolate topping.



Here’s everything to know about chocolate-dipped parmesan cheese, why this pairing works, and how you can try it at home.



Why Parmesan Cheese and Dark Chocolate?

Parmesan cheese is known for being one of the best melting cheeses. The same can be said of dark chocolate, which is one of the fastest-melting chocolate options available. Blended together, they make a delicious combination that quite literally melts in your mouth.



But dark chocolate–covered parmesan cheese chunks are also a thing. According to Food Pairing, a flavor intelligence company, there’s actually a scientific explanation for why this flavor combo works so well. The rich and tangy flavor of parmesan cheese and the bittersweet dark chocolate flavor come together to score a 64% pairing rating, as compared to 43% with regular chocolate and 31% with white chocolate.



How to Try Parmesan Cheese with Dark Chocolate

There’s no shortage of recipes online that showcase different ways to try out this pairing. Perhaps the easiest recipe is a grilled cheese like the one mentioned above, since you can just toss in the ingredients and melt the sandwich on the stove the way you would a regular grilled cheese. Whole Foods also has a parmesan crisp dipped in dark chocolate recipe that you can try with a few simple ingredients.



The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium offers a unique bon bon recipe that’s basically just parmesan cheese chunks dipped in dark chocolate. Just imagine whipping these out as appetizers the next time friends come over: They won’t believe what you’re offering them, or how good it tastes. All you have to do is heat up some dark chocolate in a small pot on the stove and use a fork to dip the parmesan cheese chunks, completely covering them in chocolate. Set them on a sheet of wax paper as you wait for them to dry, and you have an easy and delicious snack that only took a few minutes to make. Try it out for yourself, and you just might find yourself a parmesan-and-chocolate pairing convert.

