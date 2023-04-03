Chick-fil-A Is Officially Bringing Back Its Watermelon Mint Lemonade

Starting April 3, you can enjoy Chick-fil-A’s beloved Watermelon Mint Lemonade—plus try three new drinks inspired by this classic spring flavor combo.

Published on April 3, 2023
Chick-fil-A new spring Watermelon Mint Lemonade beverage options
Photo:

Chick-fil-A | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

Among the many flavors that signal that spring is truly just around the corner, there may be none more refreshing than mint and watermelon—so it’s no surprise that Chick-fil-A is bringing back its Watermelon Mint Lemonade at participating restaurants nationwide on April 3, signifying the return of the season of fresh starts and sunnier days. 

Chick-fil-A’s Watermelon Mint Lemonade has been a favorite among customers since its 2017 launch, prompting the company to not only re-up its signature beverage but also add three more watermelon and mint varieties to make sure everyone finds the perfectly sweet and minty concoction for their tastebuds.

“Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers. Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor,” said Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a statement.

In addition to the classic Watermelon Mint Lemonade, made from real lemon juice, cane sugar, and water with hints of watermelon and mint, Chick-fil-A has added three more drink options with that watermelon-mint combo:

  • Watermelon Mint Sunjoy: Sweet tea fans will love this spin on the mix of two classic summer sips. This new Chick-fil-A drink blends the brand’s classic Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea with watermelon and mint, which add a twist to a familiar favorite.
  • Watermelon Mint Iced Tea: Freshly brewed iced tea mixed with watermelon and mint are a delicious twist on a simple iced tea. If you like your tea a bit sweeter, Chick-fil-A can add real cane sugar to your drink so it’s just the way you want it.
  • Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade: Save this for dessert after your Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meal—or treat yourself to a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. Whether you drink it with a straw or savor it with a spoon, this combination of Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert deserves to be savored.

If you can’t wait to try one of these special spring drinks, check the Chick-fil-A App to find out if they’re served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery. With 2,800 restaurants in 48 states, there’s sure to be one near you.

