When it comes to old homes, you either love them for their charm and potential or see them as inevitable money pits. For Instagram-celebrities-turned-HGTV-stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, old homes are a livelihood. In 2021, they became the hosts of a 10-episode series on the network featuring them traversing across the country in search of spectacular farmhouses, Victorians, colonials, and cottages to put on their site. Now fans of the fixer-uppers can rejoice: The Finkelsteins just announced they're returning to HGTV with a new season, format—and an opportunity for viewers to get involved.

The Nyack, New York married couple are the creators behind the popular Instagram account, Cheap Old Houses, where they showcase renovation-ready homes listed for $150,000 or less to their 2.4 million followers. When their show of the same name premiered, it became an immediate hit.

“More than 15 million cheap old house fans tuned in to Ethan and Elizabeth’s first season on HGTV,” said Loren Ruch, head of content for HGTV, in a statement. “This strong response to a show spotlighting older homes inspired us to identify what’s next for the Finkelsteins. We’re adding the process of buying and restoring these affordable houses to their new series, which will result in astounding transformations of not only traditional older properties but out-of-the-box ones as well.”

While the first iteration of the series focused on the Finkelsteins showing and touring cool old homes, the new one will put the pair's restoration expertise to work. In each episode, Ethan and Elizabeth will guide buyers through two historic properties—both of which are listed under $199,000. After the buyers choose a home, designers Jennifer Salvemini and Scott Reed will join the team to overhaul and restore the property to its original charm.

The new series is expected to air in spring 2024, and the couple is enlisting their followers for help on one of the most important aspects of making a TV show: choosing the name.

There are three potential titles to vote on: “Who Wants to Buy a Cheap House?”, “Desperately Seeking a Cheap Old House”, and “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?”. To have your say, head to the Cheap Old Houses Instagram and comment on their announcement post with your favorite title. They'll reveal the winning title on their page on June 14.

In the meantime, you can catch up on the first season of Cheap Old Houses on HGTV.com. For details on the process or to get behind-the-scenes content, follow the Finkelsteins or find HGTV on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.