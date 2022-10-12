Chasing Paper’s New Line of Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Is Perfectly Nostalgic

Love it or hate it, wallpaper—peel-and-stick (aka removable wallpaper) and traditional panels alike—is here to stay. Not too long ago, the idea of voluntarily installing wallpaper (even peel-and-stick wallpaper) in your home was unthinkable to many people. Now, we have modern wallpaper designs that are often the missing piece to the design puzzle of a room, wallpaper murals are having a lasting moment, and fresh collaborations between wallpaper companies and artists or creators are nearly constantly introducing new designs anyone can (and will likely want to) paste on their walls.

For proof, look no further than the new collaboration between Chasing Paper and artist Sally King McBride.

The new Sally King McBride x Chasing Paper Collection, released October 12, consists of nine gorgeous prints that convey nostalgia and playfulness in equal measure. Each print of watercolor illustrations is relatively small-scale, with repeating motifs that celebrate collections, both in the conceptual and the literal sense.

“My collaboration with Chasing Paper centers around the theme of a collection: those loved and layered objects that form the basis of home and memory,” McBride, who has a background in art history and spent time working at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, says. “It’s the postage stamp, the paper airplane, the hair-bow—cherished items that contain both nostalgia and joy.”

The prints range from the subtle, as in the floral Sweet Pea, to the bold and colorful Postage Stamps. Each features imagery from items you might collect (think flowers, shells, and quilts), and some, like the gorgeous Fern Scallop, can even serve as the perfect backdrop for your own beloved collection. While the prints feel quiet, thanks to the watercolor palette, they’re definitely not minimalist—they convey cozy comfort and warm memories more than anything else.

“This wallpaper collection celebrates the hand-painted, the charming irregularities of brushstroke and watercolor, in elegant themes that can stand on their own, or in the context of more layered interiors,” McBride says.

While each wallpaper print is heavily patterned, there’s enough blank space between each repeating illustration to keep the prints from feeling busy—great news for anyone worried about introducing too-busy prints into their space. The detail on each illustration is gorgeous, too, with an attention to detail that elevates this collection from pretty to artful.

There’s truly something for everyone: The Paper Airplane print (available in two colors) is positively joyful and the perfect addition to a playroom, while the American Quilt print of popular quilting motifs is sweetly nostalgic—and even vaguely cottagecore-esque.

The Sally King McBride x Chasing Paper Collection consists of nine prints:

The prints are available from Chasing Paper in three different panel sizes, with prices starting at $45 per panel for peel-and-stick wallpaper and $90 per panel for traditional wallpaper.