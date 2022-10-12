Chasing Paper’s New Line of Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Is Perfectly Nostalgic

A new collaboration between Chasing Paper and artist Sally King McBride celebrates the beauty of beloved collections at home.

By
Lauren Phillips
Photo of editor Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips is a digital senior editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on October 12, 2022 01:04PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

American Quilt wallpaper pattern from the Chasing Paper x Sally King McBride Collection
Photo:

Courtesy of Chasing Paper

Love it or hate it, wallpaper—peel-and-stick (aka removable wallpaper) and traditional panels alike—is here to stay. Not too long ago, the idea of voluntarily installing wallpaper (even peel-and-stick wallpaper) in your home was unthinkable to many people. Now, we have modern wallpaper designs that are often the missing piece to the design puzzle of a room, wallpaper murals are having a lasting moment, and fresh collaborations between wallpaper companies and artists or creators are nearly constantly introducing new designs anyone can (and will likely want to) paste on their walls.

For proof, look no further than the new collaboration between Chasing Paper and artist Sally King McBride.

The new Sally King McBride x Chasing Paper Collection, released October 12, consists of nine gorgeous prints that convey nostalgia and playfulness in equal measure. Each print of watercolor illustrations is relatively small-scale, with repeating motifs that celebrate collections, both in the conceptual and the literal sense.

Fern Scallop wallpaper print from the Chasing Paper x Sally King McBride Collection

Courtesy of Chasing Paper

Buy It: Fern Scallop, from $45, Chasing Paper

“My collaboration with Chasing Paper centers around the theme of a collection: those loved and layered objects that form the basis of home and memory,” McBride, who has a background in art history and spent time working at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, says. “It’s the postage stamp, the paper airplane, the hair-bow—cherished items that contain both nostalgia and joy.”

The prints range from the subtle, as in the floral Sweet Pea, to the bold and colorful Postage Stamps. Each features imagery from items you might collect (think flowers, shells, and quilts), and some, like the gorgeous Fern Scallop, can even serve as the perfect backdrop for your own beloved collection. While the prints feel quiet, thanks to the watercolor palette, they’re definitely not minimalist—they convey cozy comfort and warm memories more than anything else.

“This wallpaper collection celebrates the hand-painted, the charming irregularities of brushstroke and watercolor, in elegant themes that can stand on their own, or in the context of more layered interiors,” McBride says.

While each wallpaper print is heavily patterned, there’s enough blank space between each repeating illustration to keep the prints from feeling busy—great news for anyone worried about introducing too-busy prints into their space. The detail on each illustration is gorgeous, too, with an attention to detail that elevates this collection from pretty to artful.

There’s truly something for everyone: The Paper Airplane print (available in two colors) is positively joyful and the perfect addition to a playroom, while the American Quilt print of popular quilting motifs is sweetly nostalgic—and even vaguely cottagecore-esque.

Collectors wallpaper print from the Chasing Paper x Sally King McBride Collection

Courtesy of Chasing Paper

Buy It: Collectors, from $45, Chasing Paper

The Sally King McBride x Chasing Paper Collection consists of nine prints:

  • American Quilt
  • Bluebell
  • Collectors
  • Fern Scallops
  • Garden Pendant Dot in Green and Grey
  • Paper Airplane in Blue and Black
  • Postage Stamp
  • Seams + Bows in Black/White and Pink/White
  • Sweet Pea

The prints are available from Chasing Paper in three different panel sizes, with prices starting at $45 per panel for peel-and-stick wallpaper and $90 per panel for traditional wallpaper.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chasing Paper Sale
This Internet-Favorite Wallpaper Brand Is Having a Rare Sale That Includes Best-Sellers and New Releases
Best Wallpaper
The 10 Best Wallpapers to Add Visual Flair to Any Room in Your House
best removable wallpapers
We Put 29 of the Best Removable Wallpapers to the Test, and These 9 Won't Damage Your Walls
pink floral wallpaper
Sunny Removable Wallpaper Patterns for a Fast Summer Room Refresh
Colorful outdoor furniture pillows and rugs
Black-Owned Home Decor Brands We Love for Their Signature Style
Armchair by fireplace
14 Easy Canvas Art Projects to Bring Personality to Your Walls
Reflection
Decorating with Natural Elements
floral wallpaper in half bath with gold accents
How to Choose Bathroom Wallpaper
desk with white pegboard on wall with shelves
Easy One-Day Projects for Upgrading Your Space
midcentury bedroom black walls bed
40 Primary Bedroom Ideas for Every Style
Colorful painting on mantelpiece at home
16 DIY Wall Art Projects for a High-End Look on a Budget
Tapestry hanging on metal bed frame
23 Ways to Create a Vintage Aesthetic with Flea Market Finds
blue card with candles
19 DIY Birthday Card Ideas That Show How Much You Care
light blue dresser with gold accents in gray room
16 DIY Dresser Makeover Ideas That Add Character
diy bed trim headboard
38 DIY Headboard Ideas for a Low-Cost Bedroom Refresh
Bedroom with bed, blue pillows
Cozy Up with These Beautiful Bedding Ideas for Every Style