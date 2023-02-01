The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced January 29 that Daniele International, LLC has recalled more than 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products—mainly charcuterie-ready meats, including salami, sopressata, and charcuterie sampler trays—due to a possible Listeria monocytegenes outbreak.

The products were shipped nationwide between December 23, 2022 and January 17, 2023, and are labeled “EST.54” in the USDA inspection mark.

The recalled products are:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTERIE TRIO” with sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23

There have been no reports of adverse reactions to eating impacted products as of yet: The presence of listeria was discovered during a routine inspection, where FSIS inspectors found Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces that the affected food products came into contact with.

If you think you’ve purchased these products, check your refrigerator: Impacted food products should be disposed of or returned to where they were purchased for a replacement. Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them.

Listeria can cause a number of symptoms and be particularly hazardous for pregnant women, older adults, or those with weakened immune systems. High-risk people can experience flu-like symptoms for as long as two months after eating the contaminated food. If you become ill and you are high-risk, see your healthcare provider and let them know you may have eaten food contaminated by listeriosis, which can be treated.

If you have food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), email questions to MPHotline@usda.gov, or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday.