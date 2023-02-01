52,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Used for Charcuterie Boards Have Been Recalled

A possible listeria outbreak has resulted in the recall of more than 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products across the country.

Published on February 1, 2023
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced January 29 that Daniele International, LLC has recalled more than 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products—mainly charcuterie-ready meats, including salami, sopressata, and charcuterie sampler trays—due to a possible Listeria monocytegenes outbreak.

The products were shipped nationwide between December 23, 2022 and January 17, 2023, and are labeled “EST.54” in the USDA inspection mark. 

The recalled products are:

  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23
  • 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTERIE TRIO” with sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23
  • 7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23
  • 1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23
  • 12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23

There have been no reports of adverse reactions to eating impacted products as of yet: The presence of listeria was discovered during a routine inspection, where FSIS inspectors found Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces that the affected food products came into contact with.

If you think you’ve purchased these products, check your refrigerator: Impacted food products should be disposed of or returned to where they were purchased for a replacement. Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them.

Listeria can cause a number of symptoms and be particularly hazardous for pregnant women, older adults, or those with weakened immune systems. High-risk people can experience flu-like symptoms for as long as two months after eating the contaminated food. If you become ill and you are high-risk, see your healthcare provider and let them know you may have eaten food contaminated by listeriosis, which can be treated.

If you have food safety questions, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), email questions to MPHotline@usda.gov, or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday.

