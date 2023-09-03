Decorating Color Paint Colors 11 Popular Charcoal Paint Colors for a Moody Aesthetic This trending gray hue is a bold neutral that delivers equal parts drama and sophistication. By Maria Sabella Published on September 3, 2023 Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Behr Charcoal paint colors are one of this year's hottest home decor trends. It's a popular choice for both interiors and exteriors and a recent Zillow report even says a fresh coat of charcoal paint can make your home sell faster (and for a higher price!) thanks to its broad appeal. Additionally, Behr chose the deep charcoal shade of Cracked Pepper as their 2024 color of the year. So why is it such a popular choice right now? Charcoal paint delivers the depth and drama of black, while possessing a certain degree of softness. One of the main benefits of charcoal is its versatility; it's a neutral yet it makes a dramatic statement and it works just as well in a modern industrial-style loft as it does in a formal dining room with intricate crown molding and chair rail details. Whether it has blue or green undertones, the cool shade of charcoal pairs beautifully with light woods, warm cognac leather, and shiny brass accents. If you're itching to try out a dark and moody shade but don't want to go quite as stark as black, charcoal is the way to go. And because there are countless shades to sift through, we've done the work for you and asked the experts to give us their top charcoal paint color picks. Top 10 Expert-Recommended Gray Paint Colors, Plus How to Pick One 01 of 11 Cracked Pepper by Behr Courtesy of Behr As Behr's 2024 color of the year is a sophisticated deep charcoal that adds a modern yet timeless edge and is well suited for an overall wall color, built-in shelves, or kitchen cabinets. "It's a versatile soft black that will instantly elevate the room you're in, offering elegance and a distinguished ambience that shifts with light," says Erika Woelfel, Behr's VP of color and creative services. Paint Color: Cracked Pepper by Behr The 10 Best Paints for Cabinets of 2023 That Look Factory Finished 02 of 11 Rock Bottom by Sherwin-Williams Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams Rock Bottom is a dramatically deep charcoal paint color that delivers a moody aesthetic. "Suggestive of the color of stones in a riverbed, it is a gorgeous dark green with an ample dose of cool gray," says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing for Sherwin-Williams. To bring out the dark shade's mossy undertones, pair it with warm whites and neutrals that have a green undertone. Paint Color: Rock Bottom by Sherwin-Williams 03 of 11 Kendall Charcoal by Benjamin Moore Courtesy of Benjamin Moore Choose Kendall Charcoal if you're looking for a 'looks great anywhere' shade of charcoal. Hannah Yeo, Benjamin Moore's color marketing and development manager, calls it a rich, luxurious gray that works for every room in the house. For the best way to incorporate this elegant shade, Yeo says, "Create contrast with brighter hues to bring balance to the otherwise dark, moody room." Paint Color: Kendall Charcoal by Benjamin Moore 04 of 11 Grizzle Gray by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Make a statement in an entryway with Grizzle Gray. "It's a perfect charcoal gray for a multi-purpose space, creating a beautiful backdrop to bring varying color tones and textures together to create a cohesive look", says Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager for HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams. It balances a modern aesthetic with timeless sophistication and looks especially striking next to light wood tones, matte black metals, and warm earth tones. Paint Color: Grizzle Gray by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 21 Gorgeous Gray Living Room Ideas for a Stylish Neutral Space 05 of 11 Almost Charcoal by Valspar Courtesy of Valspar Valspar's Almost Charcoal is a true gray that has weathered the ups and downs of recent gray trends according to Sue Kim, the brand's director of color marketing. "Sitting slightly on the warm side, the color harmonizes well with deeper accent shades that create an immersive and restful space at home", she says. Paint Color: Almost Charcoal by Valspar 21 Gray Color Schemes that Showcase the Timeless Neutral 06 of 11 Black Widow by Glidden Courtesy of Glidden Look to Black Widow by Glidden for a chalkboard gray with a cool, moody undertone. "It's the perfect paint color for an accent wall or all-over color that pairs beautifully with creamy whites," says Ashley McCollum, Glidden's color expert. This shade lends itself well to the modern farmhouse aesthetic, since it pairs well with whites, wood tones, and neutrals. Paint Color: Black Widow by Glidden How to Choose the Best Black Paint Colors for Bold, Beautiful Walls 07 of 11 Hopper Head by Farrow & Ball Courtesy of Farrow & Ball For the deepest charcoal with just a subtle note of blue, turn to Hopper Head by Farrow & Ball. If you're looking for the most on-trend charcoal paint color, Patrick O’Donnell, the brand's color consultant and brand ambassador, says this is it. He comments on the tone's deep sophistication and reveals that it surprisingly never feels too cool. "It also makes a great statement for a hallway, which can often be poorly lit," O’Donnell says. He suggests leaning into the challenges of little natural light with a dark paint color. Paint Color: Hopper Head by Farrow & Ball 08 of 11 Galeforce by Sherwin-Williams Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams For a blue-leaning charcoal paint color, opt for Sherwin-Williams' Galeforce. Wadden describes it as "a stormy shade of blue that stands out powerfully and is widely loved for its moody coolness and opulent allure". Part of the brand's 2024 color forecast, you can soften this saturated hue with warm taupes, beiges, and light woods, or keep it cool and crisp with bright white accents. Paint Color: Galeforce by Sherwin-Williams 9 Blue-Gray Paint Colors the Experts Swear By 09 of 11 Temptation by Benjamin Moore Courtesy of Benjamin Moore A charcoal paint color such as Benjamin Moore's Temptation is a striking exterior paint pick that instantly boosts curb appeal. "Use Temptation to highlight the architectural details of your home or as an all-around hue for the exterior", Yeo suggests. This dark and moody gray has a splash of blue undertone whose depth Yeo notes helps anchor the house to the landscape for alluring curb appeal. Paint Color: Temptation by Benjamin Moore 24 Exterior Color Schemes for Every Architectural Style 10 of 11 Poppy Seed by Behr Courtesy of Behr As Behr's Poppy Seed proves, a deep charcoal hue can add just as much energy to a room as a bright color does. "This is a bold black with a dark blue undertone that builds anticipation and exhilaration—a color that mimics the adventures that lie ahead," Woelfel says. Warm up this cool shade with worn-in leather, brass accents, and plenty of textural layers for a cozy and inviting space. Paint Color: Poppy Seed by Behr 11 of 11 Mostly Metal by Glidden Courtesy of Glidden Glidden's Mostly Metal is an excellent charcoal paint color for exteriors. McCollum points out that the menacing black has a slight green undertone which complements surrounding greenery of the front yard. Go for a contemporary all-over monochromatic look or pop the cool, dark shade with white exterior trim for a more classic aesthetic. Paint Color: Mostly Metal by Glidden