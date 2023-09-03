Charcoal paint colors are one of this year's hottest home decor trends. It's a popular choice for both interiors and exteriors and a recent Zillow report even says a fresh coat of charcoal paint can make your home sell faster (and for a higher price!) thanks to its broad appeal. Additionally, Behr chose the deep charcoal shade of Cracked Pepper as their 2024 color of the year.

So why is it such a popular choice right now? Charcoal paint delivers the depth and drama of black, while possessing a certain degree of softness. One of the main benefits of charcoal is its versatility; it's a neutral yet it makes a dramatic statement and it works just as well in a modern industrial-style loft as it does in a formal dining room with intricate crown molding and chair rail details.

Whether it has blue or green undertones, the cool shade of charcoal pairs beautifully with light woods, warm cognac leather, and shiny brass accents. If you're itching to try out a dark and moody shade but don't want to go quite as stark as black, charcoal is the way to go. And because there are countless shades to sift through, we've done the work for you and asked the experts to give us their top charcoal paint color picks.