The Celestial Decor Trend Is Bringing the '90s Back In the Dreamiest Way

As The Barenaked Ladies once said, “Everything old is new again, everything under the sun.” If those lyrics sound familiar, there’s a chance you had a blue and yellow sun blanket draped across your bed in the '90s (and maybe even a Maxfield Parrish print on the wall). For those who never got rid of their sun-shaped mirrors and moon-face candle holders, we have good news: The celestial decor you loved in the '90s is back—and all over TikTok.

Layering cosmic blues, purples, and greens with metallic suns, moons, and stars isn't a new style, but it's recently reached a fresh fanbase. If you get your trending fashion and decor content from TikTok, you’ve probably seen videos of celestial decor inspiration mixed in with the cottagecore, cluttercore, academia, and apothecary aesthetic trends, but it was the whimsigoth trend that ushered star-shaped lamps and crescent-moon candleholders back into the spotlight. Suddenly, Pinterest pages and TikTok feeds are filled with room designs that look like they came straight off the cover of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Like many decor trends, the celestial aesthetic comes from a place of nostalgia. The look draws inspiration from '90s-era witchy movies and television shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Practical Magic, as well as tough-girl icons like Kat from 10 Things I Hate About You.

The current trend channels the decade with an abundance of candles, cluttered walls, and crystals, but the modern celestial decor trend gives off more of an air of sophistication. To capture the current look, keep your suns and moons monochromatic and pair them with plush velvets, natural elements, and deep color palettes.

Mali Azima

How to Get the Celestial Look

Cool Colors

Whether you lean toward a whimsigoth look with dark, moody colors or a more neutral academia style, you’ll want to choose colors that allow your favorite pieces to shine. During the day, cool saturated colors—like cobalt blue or deep purple—set off the gold, silver, or copper tones of your celestial pieces. At night, those deeper tones give the space an ethereal, outer space feel. If you prefer something less moody, look for cool neutrals like soft charcoal or earthy hues of green and taupe to contrast your suns, moons, and stars.

A Cozy Feel

The celestial decor look is all about creating a laidback and dreamy environment, so cozy blankets and pillows are key. Toss a woven sun and moon blanket over a chair or spread it across your bed. Add some moon-shaped throw pillows or tarot-themed pillows for a more whimsigoth energy.

Maximalist Wall Decor

By nature, celestial decor falls more on the maximalist end of the spectrum, so feel free to cover your walls with sculptures, sconces, and mirrors. Fill the space with things that make you happy, and add accents like a tapestry or metal sun sculpture. Put your walls to work by adding some wall sconces or shelves where you can store candles, framed posters, apothecary bottles, and moon-shaped dishes to store your trinkets. To keep it from feeling too chaotic, group similar items together and leave some negative space.

Ethereal Lighting

For a finishing touch, add a soft glow to your space with tealight holders, votive holders, and moon phase candles. Trade in your traditional lamps for a moon lamp with different light color settings so you can change it along with the phases or to match your mood.

Of course, one of the best parts of celestial decor making a comeback is that it's (for the moment) simple to find secondhand pieces that work. Online shops and brick-and-mortar boutiques are currently stocked with brand new celestial-themed pieces, but if you don’t want to drop a lot of cash, scour your local thrift shops and yard sales for sun-shaped mirrors and wall hangings. If they don’t match your aesthetic, you can always alter them or paint them to fit your style.

