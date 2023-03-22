This Breathable Casper Pillow Boasts 9,500+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and You Can Snag it on Sale

If your pillows have lost their shape, developed an unpleasant odor, or you wake up with constant neck and shoulder pain, it's time to replace them. Shopping for a new pillow can be an intimidating experience—it's an essential purchase that impacts your everyday life. The wrong pillow can ruin your sleep, leading to fatigue, headaches, and other health issues, according to studies.

The Casper Sleep Original Pillow has become a favorite among Amazon shoppers with all kinds of sleep issues, and right now, you can snag the standard size for $52 instead of $65. The plush pillow uses a 100% cotton cover with a polyester fabric lining and a polyester microfiber fill for ultimate comfort that's also resistant to clumping.

Casper's unique pillow-in-pillow design includes a short coated fiber inner layer for support and flexibility and an outer layer that incorporates longer, silkier fibers for an ultra-fluffy feel—the outer layer is also removable and machine-washable. The 2-inch gusset helps support your neck and align your spine so you can snooze comfortably all night long.

"I've struggled with insomnia most of my life, and I've tried just about every pillow out there to try to make my bed as comfortable as possible, but I can't remember the last time I got a good night's sleep before getting this pillow," one reviewer commented. The Casper Sleep Original Pillow was so impressive that they ordered another after just a week of use.

Hot sleepers will appreciate the cotton cover, which has a breathable percale weave that promotes airflow and keeps it "cool to the touch," according to customers. "It's an engineering marvel," another shopper gushed. "I was very impressed with the comfort and support after the first night of sleep. It feels firm to the touch but yields just enough, you hardly realize it's there. It keeps its shape night after night and never goes flat."

If you're looking for a pillow that balances softness and support while keeping you cool, give the Casper Sleep Original Pillow a try.