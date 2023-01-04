Hurry! This Luxurious Cashmere Duvet Is on Final Sale at Brooklinen—Get It for Up to $122 Off

Small splurges make a home feel more luxurious. Pieces that are used every day, like bedding, need to be durable and comfortable. However, stocking your bed with high-quality linens is an investment. Luckily, Brooklinen—whose editor-loved bedding is “worth the hype”—has a ‘Last Call’ sale offering a final chance to snag luxury bedding at massive discounts.

Brooklinen’s Cashmere Duvet Cover is on sale for up to $122 off until it sells out, so grab the plush duvet cover before it’s gone for good. A material known for its soft feel, cashmere-clad bedding means sleeping enveloped in pillowy softness every night.

Brooklinen

Buy It: Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Duvet Cover, from $188 (was from $299), Brooklinen

Cashmere wool will keep you warm, which makes the duvet an excellent choice for cold winter evenings. However, the duvet’s blend of 5% Himalayan cashmere with 95% cotton meansthe duvet won’t need to be swapped out come the summer months. Usable year-round, Brooklinen’s duvet is lightweight and breathable—no stuffy evenings or sweat-soaked mornings. As one reviewer notes, “these sheets are soft and warm, which my husband especially loves during our long, cold winters in Vermont, but they don't overheat me the way flannel sheets often do.”

Duvet covers can be tricky to unbutton or untie come laundry day, but fortunately Brooklinen kept that dilemma in mind when designing the cover. Utilizing bigger buttons and longer ties, the cover ensures that the duvet insert stays in place and is easy to take apart come washday. Surprisingly easy to care for, the cashmere cover is machine-washable, and even tumble dries on a low heat setting.

A more casual take on the elevated material, Brooklinen’s duvet cover is designed in a diagonal weave pattern for a heathered look. Available in full/queen and king/Cali king sizes, the neutral duvet cover comes in fog and charcoal color options.

Hurry, because it’s your last chance to snag Brooklinen’s Cashmere Duvet Cover with the final sale going up to $122 off.