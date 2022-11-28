This Best-Selling Bissell Carpet Cleaner Is a ‘Must-Have’ for Pet Owners—and It’s on Sale This Cyber Monday

Whether it’s pet messes, food spills, or kids’ crafts, everyone gets stains on their rugs at some point. While some spills are easy to clean up, some take a little more time—and you might need some assistance, too. That’s when this Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner comes in handy. It’s also on sale right now, so check it out while it’s 17% off for only a few more hours during Cyber Monday.



Stains can sometimes reappear when they’re treated with a spray, but carpet cleaners like this one from Bissell are designed to remove them permanently. It comes with Bissell Pet Spot and Stain + Pet Oxy Formula that effectively gets rid of spots and pet odors, and the powerful suction removes tough stains from carpets, upholstery, and car interiors. The cleaner’s also lightweight to easily carry it around your house (particularly if you have stairs or need to use it in your car).



Buy It: Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $117 (was $140), Amazon

The carpet cleaner has a specialized pet stain removing tool that uses strong spray and suction to get deep into fibers to lift set-in and hard-to-clean spots. It also comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool that’s intended for stains on carpets and upholstery. The included formula is designed specifically for pet messes and odors, and it has an additional Oxy boost for deep and effective cleaning to permanently get rid of spots and stains. Plus, you won’t have to constantly refill this cleaner thanks to its large tank capacity.



Amazon reviewers are impressed by how well this cleaner removes dirt, saying it’s “insane” how well it gets grease stains out of furniture. One shopper commented that they’ve used it on everything, and it does an amazing job.

If you have set-in stains or are prone to spilling, definitely take a look at this Bissell carpet cleaner. It can effectively remove stains on rugs, upholstery, and even car interiors, and the compact design is easy to move and store. It’s 17% off this Cyber Monday, so be sure to get it while it’s on sale.