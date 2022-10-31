Decorating Kitchen Decor & Design Storage This Internet-Favorite Brand Launched a Streamlined Food Storage Set That's Equal Parts Elegant and Functional And you can save $60 on it for a limited time. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on October 31, 2022 04:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Caraway If your tupperware cabinet looks more like a junk drawer these days, it's time for an uplifting upgrade. It may not be on the top of your list, but I'm sure you've thought about finally getting rid of those unsightly, mismatched food storage containers. Internet-loved brand Caraway is giving you permission to toss those old plastic takeout containers for something more befitting of your modern kitchen aesthetics with the drop of its new Food Storage Set. Whether you need something to keep your meal prep fresh and ready at any moment or a leak-proof way to tote your workday lunches, the new drop will keep you organized and prepared to save leftovers with flair. The 14-piece collection features five food storage containers in large, medium, and small sizes that can fit up to 10-, 6.6-, and 4.4-cups of food, respectively—plus, a large and medium reusable band that adds an extra layer of security when taking your food on the go. For the ultimate work lunch pack, you also get four “Dot & Dash” inserts to hold dressings, cheeses, and other little snacks and garnishes. And you can keep everything neat and squared away in your cabinets with Caraway's accompanying three storage container organizers. Caraway Buy It: Food Storage Set, $245 (was $305), Caraway The tightly-sealed glass lids on these easy-to-store containers take the guesswork out of finding what you need. But the best part might be the ceramic-coated glass which is microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe, so there's no need to dirty up unnecessary dishes when reheating meals. You can choose from the six signature colorways to match your existing Caraway cookware set. Related: This Ingenious Organization Hack Will Finally Make Use of the Wasted Vertical Space in Your Fridge As expected from the non-toxic ethos that drives Caraway's designs, the non-stick coating is free of PFOA, PTFE, PFAs, BPA, BPS, lead, and cadmium. With the holiday cooking season swiftly approaching, you'll want to keep the editor-approved brand on hand for conveniently stashing those decadent leftovers from family feasts. Get ready to elevate your storage cupboards with Caraway's new Food Storage Set. It is sure to become a fixture in your kitchen for years to come. The set originally retailed for $305, but right now, you can snag it for $245. Shop More Below: Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling Kit That Makes Cleaning Your Dryer Vents an Easy Task—and It’s Only $12 Target Just Released New Holiday Home Decor—Here Are Our Top 10 Picks I'm a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Finds from 2022 So Far Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit