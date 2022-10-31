This Internet-Favorite Brand Launched a Streamlined Food Storage Set That's Equal Parts Elegant and Functional

If your tupperware cabinet looks more like a junk drawer these days, it's time for an uplifting upgrade. It may not be on the top of your list, but I'm sure you've thought about finally getting rid of those unsightly, mismatched food storage containers.

Internet-loved brand Caraway is giving you permission to toss those old plastic takeout containers for something more befitting of your modern kitchen aesthetics with the drop of its new Food Storage Set. Whether you need something to keep your meal prep fresh and ready at any moment or a leak-proof way to tote your workday lunches, the new drop will keep you organized and prepared to save leftovers with flair.

The 14-piece collection features five food storage containers in large, medium, and small sizes that can fit up to 10-, 6.6-, and 4.4-cups of food, respectively—plus, a large and medium reusable band that adds an extra layer of security when taking your food on the go. For the ultimate work lunch pack, you also get four “Dot & Dash” inserts to hold dressings, cheeses, and other little snacks and garnishes. And you can keep everything neat and squared away in your cabinets with Caraway's accompanying three storage container organizers.

Caraway

Buy It: Food Storage Set, $245 (was $305), Caraway

The tightly-sealed glass lids on these easy-to-store containers take the guesswork out of finding what you need. But the best part might be the ceramic-coated glass which is microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe, so there's no need to dirty up unnecessary dishes when reheating meals. You can choose from the six signature colorways to match your existing Caraway cookware set.

As expected from the non-toxic ethos that drives Caraway's designs, the non-stick coating is free of PFOA, PTFE, PFAs, BPA, BPS, lead, and cadmium. With the holiday cooking season swiftly approaching, you'll want to keep the editor-approved brand on hand for conveniently stashing those decadent leftovers from family feasts.

Get ready to elevate your storage cupboards with Caraway's new Food Storage Set. It is sure to become a fixture in your kitchen for years to come. The set originally retailed for $305, but right now, you can snag it for $245.

