These Stylish Lamps Are the TikTok-Approved Way to Enjoy Your Favorite Candles Without an Open Flame

Candles offer so many benefits: they fill our homes with beautiful scents, they create a relaxing atmosphere, and many have pretty containers that add an extra layer of style and personality to our decor. That said, when candles are in use they can be a fire hazard—and we all know how frustrating it is when a beautiful jar candle ends up full of soot. The good news is, there’s an alternative: candle warmer lamps. Instead of burning a candle’s wick, these candle warmers act as concentrated heat lamps, warming the wax and scattering its scent evenly throughout the room. No more open flame, no more soot. They also come with the benefit of making those investment candles (or the ones you got as a birthday gift) last way, way longer than they would have if you'd lit them every day for a week.

So yes, candle warmers are a practical option. Did you know, though, that they can also be the more stylish one? These aren’t your average hot plate-style wax warmers. Candle warmer lamps are designed to look like actual table lamps and lanterns, and they come in all different shapes and sizes, and with different capabilities. These wax-melting lamps have even been trending on TikTok for months (a quick search for “lamp candle warmer” on the app reveals a list of videos with a collective 86.7 million views).

If you’re looking to give your candle collection a chic—and flameless—upgrade, look no further. We rounded up some of the most stylish options you can shop online. Here are just a few of our favorites under $75.

Aimanni Dimmable Candle Warmer

This gold beauty will add a hint of vintage glamor to any home, with its amber-colored glass lampshade. The base of this warmer is made of oak and wide enough to fit all different shapes and sizes of candles. The purchase comes with a 35-watt halogen bulb, which helps to warm the candle and release its aroma. The warmer comes with a dimmer to adjust the brightness of the lamp, allowing you to also customize the intensity of the heat and thus, the scent.

Buy It: Aimanni Dimmable Candle Warmer, ($43, Amazon)

House of Hampton Dimmable Candle Warmer Lantern

The floral, crystal-like bell-shaped shade of this candle warmer makes it look like an antique, but don't be fooled: This is all modern technology. A halogen lamp with a color temp of 3000K will shine warm white light in your space while heating your candle and casting the scent around the room quickly and evenly.

Buy It: House of Hampton Dimmable Candle Warmer Lantern, $52 (was $66), Wayfair

Xjzjy Candle Warmer Lamp with Timer

This chic black lamp would look good on any desk or tabletop. Black with brass-colored accents, this candle warmer manages to look unique and classic at the very same time. The opening stands 5.7 inches tall, which means this warmer is large enough to fit most standard-sized candles.

Buy It: Xjzjy Candle Warmer Lamp with Timer, $38 (was $40), Amazon

Ehtacep Candle Lamp with Timer and Dimmer

Isn't this gold bell-shaped pick just adorable? With a blond wooden base and sleek metal curvature, this candle warmer lamp is a gorgeous way to skip the fire hazard while still getting all the benefits of your candles. This one also comes with easy dimming capabilities, too. Honestly? I’m adding this one to my cart as we speak.

Buy It: Ehtacep Candle Lamp with Timer and Dimmer, $42 with coupon (was $48), Amazon

Swokazoe Candle Wax Melting Cage Lamp

If your taste runs in the sparkly or art deco direction, this cool candle warmer may be for you. Enclosed in a faux bird cage comes a clear crystal lamp with a basketweave pattern that diffuses the light and is sure to add some flair to your home. The cage itself comes in black, silver, or gold, and is made out of wrought iron that promises not to oxidize or rust.

Buy It: Swokazoe Candle Wax Melting Cage Lamp, ($60, Amazon)

Meetuled Adjustable Candle Warmer Lamp

If you're looking for the ultimate feminine touch, look no further than this rose pink flower-shaped candle warmer to add some springtime to your life. Made of alloy steel, glass, and marble, this dimmable warmer makes a lovely statement on a table or nightstand.

Buy It: Meetuled Adjustable Candle Warmer Lamp, $63 with coupon (was $70), Amazon

Fanolo Wooden Candle Warmer with Timer

This wax warmer is austere but elegant, made to look like a beautiful piece of walnut woodwork. It also comes with a handy timer: You can set your warmer to run for two, four, or eight hours at a time and then shut off automatically, so you don't have to worry about a thing.

Buy It: Fanolo Wooden Candle Warmer with Timer, $45 with coupon (was $50), Amazon

Novamer Dimmable Candle Warmer Lantern

This unique, modern design will bring a playful flair to your space. Made of wood with a black metal lampshade, this warmer boasts an automatic shut-off feature and adjustable temperature and brightness settings as well, along with some serious style.

Buy It: Novamer Dimmable Candle Warmer Lantern, $40 with coupon (was $50), Amazon

