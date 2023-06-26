There are always newly trending ingredients that the internet is buzzing over, but the camu camu berry is one with a particular hold over the wellness community—and one that’s been around much longer than this current craze. You’re sure to find products full of this fruit lining supplement shelves while perusing health food stores or scrolling any herbal or health-related online retailer. But what’s all the hype about? In short, this unique berry is full of antioxidants and other nutrients that could very well earn it a spot in the superfood hall of fame someday. Here’s what to know about it, and how to easily incorporate it into your diet.

What is camu camu?

Camu camu (Myrciaria dubia) is a shrub or small tree native to South American nations including Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Columbia. It specifically thrives in the marshlands of the Amazon rainforest and along rivers and streams. For centuries, the people of these communities have harvested camu camu berries because of their nutritional density. In the 1970s, the global wellness community discovered the impressive benefits of the berry, sparking the international trade of these powerful fruits.

The camu camu berry ripens to a stunning dark red, purple color, but don’t let its beauty deceive you: While you might (understandably!) assume it has a sweet taste like a cherry or raspberry, this berry is extremely acidic, offering an intensely sour flavor that most people would find to be pretty unpalatable. However, many work-arounds have been developed so that consumers can still reap all the benefits of these fruits without the unpleasant taste.

Benefits of Camu Camu

Foodie and herbal medicine communities alike have taken notice of camu camu, as this berry is packed with all kinds of benefits. Here are some of the most noteworthy.

High in Vitamin C

One of the top reasons camu camu is so sought after is due to its high vitamin C content: 100 grams of camu camu berry pulp provides somewhere between 2,400 and 3,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C. These numbers far exceed the vitamin C content of other sources, such as oranges (which range from 50 to 75 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams) and red bell peppers (80 to 100 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams). As a potent antioxidant, vitamin C is a key component to a well-functioning immune system, working to reduce inflammation throughout the body. This vitamin can also help lower blood pressure and promote growth and repair of tissues throughout our bodies.

Full of Plant Compounds

Another key aspect of this berry’s nutritional profile is their plant compounds or polyphenols, including flavonoids, tannins, carotenoids, and more. These bioactive compounds are also antioxidants, like vitamin C, and help fight off free radicals that can be the cause of certain medical concerns, from wrinkles to cancer and cardiovascular disease.

An Excellent Source of Manganese

Camu camu is also full of the elusive manganese. Manganese is a mineral that assists the body with building stronger bones, connective tissues, and regulating hormones. It also plays an essential role in many aspects of our metabolism, including calcium absorption, carbohydrate metabolism, and blood sugar regulation.



How to Include Camu Camu in Your Daily Routine

The vitamin C and plant compound content of this berry alone make it a worthy addition to your regular diet. While their natural taste may deter you, many palatable camu camu products are available, making it easy to integrate this fruit into foods you already know and love.

You can find this berry in juice, pulp, or puree form, typically sweetened to improve their natural taste. If possible, look for products with reduced sugar or more healthful sweeteners, like honey. You’ll also find extracts and concentrates of camu camu, but the most popular form of this fruit is powdered—which not only increases shelf life, but it also concentrates its nutritional benefits.

If you’re cooking with camu camu, be sure to add it at the end of the process to preserve as much of its vitamin C and plant compound content as possible, as its value degrades with heat. Whether you opt for fresh or powdered options, camu camu can be seamlessly added to smoothies, yogurt parfaits, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, sauces, and even dressings. Combining it with other flavors will help cover its sourness, yielding it either undetectable or straight up delicious.

