Burrow, the innovative furniture company known for shipping its easy-to-assemble pieces in a box (no tools required!), just announced the new Shift Sleeper Sofa—a couch designed to give you (or guests) a more comfortable experience, whether you're settling in for the night or indulging in a movie marathon.

Developed to replace the usually-unpleasant pull-out sofa beds with their metal frames and thin mattresses, the dreamy Shift Sleeper Sofa surface is the same size as a queen mattress, has an integrated handle that unfolds the bed within seconds, and features a layered memory foam interior, so overnight guests can finally sleep comfortably. The fabric is also scratch and stain resistant.

“Distinct from our signature Sleep Kit, the Shift Sleeper Sofa was specially designed for our customers who need to easily transform their home office, den, or home gym into a second bedroom when they’re hosting family for the holidays or friends from out of town,” said Stephen Kuhl, CEO and co-founder of Burrow, in a statement. “We came up with an innovative solution that packs all the comfort of a real, queen-sized bed and mattress into a sleek, modern design that smashes all expectations set by traditional pull-out couches.”

For extra convenience, the Shift Sleeper Sofa’s arm cushions double as standard pillows, so you can get ride of those extra-bulky guest pillows in your storage closet. The cushion covers can be quickly removed and replaced with standard pillowcases. 

Launched by Kuhl and Kabeer Chopra in 2017 while they were in business school at the University of Pennsylvania, Burrow’s entire line of products was developed with easy delivery and assembly at the forefront. Modular sofas, their first products, were designed using reverse engineering to be shipped within FedEx and UPS commercial weight guidelines to keep shipping costs down. 

Burrow furniture, including coffee tables, credenzas, outdoor dining sets, and more, is exceptionally easy to put together: The website features videos for each piece of furniture demonstrating how they’re assembled, so customers can see what they need to do to build their item. In addition to furniture, Burrow sells stylish lamps, rugs, sheets, throw pillows, and blankets for all your home accessory needs. 

The Shift Sleeper Sofa is available to purchase now at burrow.com in shades Stone Gray and Navy Blue. It retails for $1,999 with free shipping and arrives at your doorstep in three easy-to-move boxes.

