Burrow Just Launched Its First-Ever Outdoor Furniture Collection

When furniture brand Burrow launched in 2017, it offered a modular sofa that offered the sort of flexibility, versatility, and functionality people—especially people living in small spaces, or people who move often—could only dream of. Jump forward a few years, and modular sofas (and other furniture) are everywhere. Burrow has expanded, too, offering everything from beds to rugs to wall shelving. And while Burrow has grown tremendously, its products have all been interior furnishings—until now.

On March 1, Burrow announced the launch of its first-ever outdoor furniture collection. Consisting of a range of seating options, a coffee table, and a dining set, Burrow’s Relay Collection offers all the functionality and versatility fans have come to expect from the brand, plus a new level of durability engineered to withstand the elements.

Burrow’s decision to venture outdoors couldn’t have come at a better time: Outdoor spaces are increasingly being considered extensions of the home, rather than separate spaces, and more and more people are picking outdoor furniture and accessories with the same care they use for decorating the insides of their homes. The concept of outdoor rooms is also becoming popular, and people are establishing everything from wellness spaces to conversation coves outside. Outdoor space is slowly becoming a necessity (for homeowners and renters alike), and more functional outdoor furniture is needed to help furnish these newly valued spaces.



“Over the last few years and especially during the pandemic, our customers have expressed an increased desire to invest in their backyard or patio with quality, long-lasting pieces that are both easy to store and seamless to assemble,” Stephen Kuhl, CEO and co-founder of Burrow, tells Better Homes & Gardens. “With the launch of the Relay Collection this month, customers can furnish their entire outdoor living space just in time for entertaining and relaxing this outdoor season. Its extremely weather-resistant materials and easy-to-store design mean both the seating and dining collections can be enjoyed for years to come.”



Burrow

Buy It: Relay Outdoor 3-Piece Sofa in Salt; $2,495, burrow.com

The construction and design of this collection is key: Outdoor furniture is notorious for falling apart or losing quality quickly with age, and with the Relay Collection, Burrow sought to provide something buyers can rely on.



“The number one frustration for consumers with outdoor furniture is that it doesn’t last. So we engineered the most durable outdoor furniture collection with galvanized steel frames, waterproof fabrics, and quick-dry foam,” Kuhl said in a press release announcing the new collection. “Extensive customer research was key to refining the functionality and longevity of the seating and dining designs, so these pieces can be enjoyed for years to come. And like all Burrow products, we designed the Relay Collection with simple assembly, modularity, and supreme comfort in mind.”



Burrow

Buy It: Relay Outdoor 6-Piece Sectional in Salt; $2,495, burrow.com

At the core of Burrow’s Relay Collection is the seating. With this outdoor seating collection, Burrow took its signature modular structure and outfitted it with weather-resistant materials to offer a dynamic, reliable outdoor sofa.



The modular pieces of the Relay Seating Collection can be set up as everything from a single-person chair to a three-piece sofa to an eight-piece sectional. The seating is available in two finishes: Salt is off-white with matching cushions, and Shale is gray with slightly lighter gray cushions. The low-profile frame and streamlined silhouette of the seating is subtly modern, but still dynamic enough to fit in with nearly any outdoor aesthetic: the perfect item to move and grow with you over time.



PHOTO: Burrow PHOTO: Burrow

Buy It: (Left) Relay Outdoor Dining Table with Set of Six Dining Chairs in Salt; $2,355, burrow.com; (Right) Banks Outdoor Chair; $495, burrow.com

Burrow’s outdoor launch includes an all-metal dining set. The Relay Dining Table and Chairs—available in Salt and Shale—is made with powder-coated steel made to withstand the elements. There’s also a simple coffee table, made with the same powder-coated steel, and the Banks Lounge Chair, a simple woven seat with a metal frame.



As with other Burrow products, the pieces ship in boxes (no costly delivery fees necessary) and are easy to assemble. They even pack away to lie flat, so you can pack up your outdoor furniture to store it for winter and bring it back come spring—a great feature for those in particularly cold regions. (If you prefer not to pack away your outdoor furniture, Burrow also offers outdoor furniture covers.) The modular build of the seating also means that you can order a new seat (or an ottoman) at any point to expand your sofa to accommodate more people or better suit a new outdoor space.

The Relay Collection is available from Burrow starting March 1.

