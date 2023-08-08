Burrow Is Launching Its First-Ever Dining Table (and It’s Extendable)

Burrow’s new extendable, durable, and fashionable mid-century modern dining collection is about to be a go-to for dinner party hosts everywhere.

By
Abby Wilson
Abby Wilson
Abby Wilson is an Editorial Intern for the Better Homes & Gardens digital team. She graduated with a degree in journalism and English literature from New York University, and is based in New York City. She served as Managing Editor for NYU’s independent student newspaper, the Washington Square News, and previously worked as a Production Intern at NY1 and a Metro Intern at the New York Daily News. More of her work can be found in Gotham Gazette and Paste Magazine, and at MLB.com.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on August 8, 2023
A brown wooden dining table with green upholstered chairs, both from Burrow, in a modern home.
Photo:

Burrow

Burrow, the inventive furniture company that ships easy-assembly, no-tools-required pieces right to your front door, is back—and bringing its expertise to the dining room. The company’s first-ever dining collection features the Serif Extendable Dining Table, perfect for switching from intimate family dinners to Thanksgiving get-togethers in a flash. The table, as well as two accompanying chair options, is available for purchase starting August 8.

The minimalist, mid-century modern dining table is a present-day classic, suited to a range of dining room design styles through the option of an oak or walnut wood finish. Delivered free-of-charge to your home, the Serif table expands from seating six to eight with just a quick maneuver that greatly improves upon the standard extendable table experience. The table has built-in storage for the leaf, and is made to be scratch, heat, and water resistant. Plus, you won’t need any additional tools or supplies to construct the furniture—everything comes in the box.

A person extending a brown dining room table from Burrow.

Burrow

“Most extendable dining tables are not only a pain to assemble, but customers are also forced to take up additional storage space in their home to stow the leaf for months at a time,” said Will Jackson, Burrow’s senior furniture designer, in a statement. “We completely eliminated these issues with an easy-expansion rail system that slides apart smoothly and includes room to store the leaf directly in the table, all while remaining extremely sturdy in both forms.”

The drop also includes the company’s new Haiku and Alto dining chairs, both available in sets of two so you can go all-in with one or mix and match to your heart’s content. The Haiku chair offers a wooden back and an upholstered seat, with four potential material combinations—Walnut and Stone Gray, Walnut and Moss Green, Oak and Papyrus, and Oak and Camel. The Alto chair is just as elegant as the Haiku, and is fully upholstered; its material options include Black Metal and Stone Gray, Walnut and Papyrus, Walnut and Moss Greet, and Black Metal and Camel.

A Burrow dining table surrounded by upholstered dining chairs in a modern, bright home.

Burrow

Though the dining set is undoubtedly the star of the show of Burrow’s new drop, the company is also releasing two storage options that can fit into any room of the house. 

The Opera Media Storage, retailing for $999, makes room for all of your entertainment needs, from compact gaming devices to complex sound systems. With slotted butterfly front doors, acoustically transparent material, cord management pathways, and ventilation, this console makes movie night easy. The unit’s simple, mid-century modern design comes in two wood finishes—oak and walnut.

A TV console from Burrow.

Burrow

For the bedroom, Burrow’s new Heist Bedroom Storage collection features the Heist Nightstand, retailing for $499, and a 6-Drawer Dresser, retailing for $1,799. The two pieces come in similarly sleek designs, the perfect additions to the brand’s signature sleeper sofa.

All of Burrow’s new designs (plus any mainstays you may have missed) are available to purchase now at burrow.com. The Serif Extendable Dining Table retails for $1,199, while the chairs range between $499 and $699.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Places to Buy Furniture
The 31 Best Places to Buy Furniture of 2023 for Every Room in Your Home
Best Console Tables
The 19 Best Console Tables of 2023 for Your Entryway, Living Room, and Dining Room
Outdoor wooden rocking chair on a patterned background
The 15 Best Outdoor Rocking Chairs of 2023 to Create the Coziest Porch
Kitchen and dining room open concept
Types of Flooring: How to Choose the Best Option for Your Home
Best Nightstands of 2023
The 13 Best Nightstands of 2023 for Your Bedroom
Backyard entertaining space
35 Patio Decorating Ideas for a Stylish Outdoor Space
New Burrow sleeper sofa in gray
Burrow’s New Sleeper Sofa May Have You Choosing to Doze in the Living Room
Article Dako White Oak Sideboard on a patterned background
The 11 Best Sideboards of 2023 for Additional Storage and Serving Space
black caned back chairs at dining table
Cane Furniture May Have Ancient Roots, but It's Back in a Big Way
wooden wall bedroom gray, black and white accents
Interior Design Trends Huge in 2020
One of the best sets of patio and outdoor furniture, four chairs and a table, on a light patterned background.
The 24 Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop for Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Best Ottomans for Kicking Your Feet Up After a Long Day
The 12 Best Ottomans of 2023 for Kicking Your Feet Up After a Long Day
101960166
16 Formal Dining Room Ideas That Deliver Drama and Elegance
midcentury modern kitchen
25 Midcentury Modern Kitchen Ideas
Exposed wood beams in kitchen with three hanging light pendents
35 Industrial Decor Ideas That Add Character to Any Space
white living room with wood coffee table
How to Choose the Perfect Coffee Table for Your Living Room