Burpee’s Viral ‘Rise and Shine’ Summer Squash Is Finally Back in Stock

Burpee is a household name in gardening, with a history dating back to 1876, when W. Atlee Burpee—just 18 years old at the time—founded a company to sell chickens, geese, and turkeys. The mail-order seeds he became famous for were added a few years later, but the Burpee Company soon became known (and beloved) for offering dependable, innovative seeds alongside tantalizing descriptions and fascinating illustrations.

It’s been almost 150 years, but the company is still tempting home gardeners with must-have seeds that are changing the way we garden in our backyards, garden boxes, and, now, even our back patios. Case in point: The recently released ‘rise and shine’ summer squash. When announced in January 2023, the ‘rise and shine’ summer squash—which grows vertically, not horizontally—immediately went viral and quickly sold out. Now, this lovable small-space summer squash is back in stock, just in time for May planting. The new cultivar, which is perfectly configured for small gardens and patios, produces bright yellow 4- to 8-inch squash with a rich, buttery flavor that’s perfect for all your favorite summer squash recipes.

Burpee

How to Grow ‘Rise and Shine’ Summer Squash

You can sow your ‘rise and shine’ squash seeds directly in the ground in May (or after the danger of frost has passed in your region). Choose a spot with warm, fertile soil that has plenty of space for the vines to stretch to roughly 48 inches high and 36 inches wide. To curb some of the pest and disease problems squash plants are prone to, choose an area where you haven’t planted any type of squash or zucchini for the past 2 years.

Planting Tips

Sow one or two seeds on mounds of soil that are approximately 6 to 8 inches tall and 12 inches in diameter. If you are cultivating more than one, plant your mounds about 3 to 4 feet apart to further reduce the risk of disease and pests. Keep the soil moist (a layer of mulch may help), and seedlings should emerge in about 10 to 14 days. Watch out for weeds during the growing season, as they can deprive your ‘rise and shine’ squash plant of the space and nutrients it needs to thrive.

Preventing Pests and Problems

Keep the plants well-watered (about 1-2 inches per week) as they grow and add supplemental water during dry spells. Avoid watering overhead and use a trickle system to keep issues with rot, leaf spot, and fungus at bay.



Many squash-related pests, like aphids, cucumber beetles, and spider mites, can be deterred with a forceful spray or insecticidal soap.

Be sure to snag your ‘rise and shine’ summer squash seeds soon (before they sell out again) and, while you’re at it, pick up some peas, beans, and radishes—all of which make great companion plants for your ‘rise and shine’ summer squash. Come summer, you’ll be ready to grill, broil, or bake your new yellow squash and even toss it into summer salads.