Brooklinen's First-Ever Collection of Organic Bedding and Towels Is Here

And it’s available in beautiful, desert-inspired colors.

Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips

Published on April 18, 2023

Bedding and towels from Brooklinen's new Organic Bedding & Bath Collection
Brooklinen

Brooklinen just announced a collection of organic bedding, towels, and robes, and fans of the brand and eco-conscious shoppers alike are sure to be delighted by the results. Brooklinen has built a passionate following over the years with its quality bedding and bath linens, and while it’s launched plenty of great products (Brooklinen’s down comforter is consistently a top performer, and did you know Brooklinen sells loungewear?), the Organic Bedding & Bath Collection marks Brooklinen’s first foray into organic offerings.

With Brooklinen’s April 18 announcement, it is officially offering its very first Organic Collection, complete with organic percale bedding, organic ribbed towels, and even an organic ribbed robe. All Brooklinen bedding and bath products are Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning they’ve been tested for harmful substances and found safe, but Brooklinen’s Organic Bedding & Bath Collection takes it a step further: Every item in the eco-conscious line is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), too, which means that the supply chain and processing of the fibers in these linens meet organic standards.

Beyond the fancy ecological certifications, though, this collection offers good products that anyone can feel good about bringing home.

Striped bedding from Brooklinen's new Organic Bedding & Bath Collection

Brooklinen

Buy It: Brooklinen Organic Percale Core Sheet Set in Desert Stripe, from $239; Brooklinen

The bedding side of things includes the Organic Percale Sheets, an Organic Percale Duvet Cover, and Organic Percale Pillowcases. The 100% long staple cotton sheets are garment-washed for extra softness—though like most Brooklinen bedding, they’ll continue to get softer over time, too—and the duvet cover has interior ties and bigger buttons to make putting on a duvet cover as easy as possible. All are available in various sizes to fit your bed, and the colors strike a warm, dusky note, with options such as Warm Clay, Blue Marina, and Desert Stripe.

Blue towels from Brooklinen's new Organic Bedding & Bath Collection
A stack of towels from Brooklinen's new Organic Bedding & Bath Collection
Brooklinen
Brooklinen

Buy It: Brooklinen Organic Ribbed Bath Sheets, $109 for two; Brooklinen

The 100% Turkish cotton Organic Ribbed Towel is the star of the Bath side of the collection: The horizontal ribbed terry construction offers texture and depth that some towels lack, so you can be sure that these towels will make an impression in your bathroom. Bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth sizes are available, with White, Vanilla, Blue Sea, and Sunstone Red color options. The Organic Ribbed Robe—available in Vanilla and Blue Sea colorways—has the same ribbed texture, as does the Organic Ribbed Bath Mat.

Prices start at $45 for the bath mat, with sheets starting at $219 for a set and towels starting at $89 for two bath towels. Various bundles are available, too, so shoppers can pick up a full bedding set or a complete Organic Bed & Bath Bundle for some savings.

Brooklinen’s new Organic Bedding & Bath Collection is available for purchase starting April 18 from Brooklinen stores and online.

