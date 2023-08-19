Shop New Quilts, Shams, Blankets, and Colors from Brooklinen Just in Time for Fall—and Get 15% Off Right Now

Grab them on sale with code SUMMER15.

Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches.
Published on August 19, 2023

Brooklinen Organic Collection Tout
Looking to refresh your bedding for fall? Brooklinen has you covered with new additions to the brand’s Organic Collection, including a quilt, sham, and throw blanket. Plus, there are two new fall-ready colorways to shop in the organic sheets and towels: Portobello and Moss. And during the Staycation Sale, you can get 15% off with the code SUMMER15 (ending on August 30 at 9:59 a.m.). Check out the new arrivals now to take advantage of this discount before it ends. 

The new quilt and throw blanket come just in time to snuggle up on chilly fall nights. Both are Oeko-Tex-certified for chemical safety and made with 100% organic long staple cotton, and they feature a ridged, crinkle texture. Just add the pillow shams and a duvet cover to pull the whole bedding look together. You can even purchase a set that includes a quilt and two matching shams. The new items are available in Vanilla and Blue Marina, which coordinate with the brand’s organic sheets, too. 

Organic Cotton Quilt

Brooklinen Organic Vanilla Quilt

Brooklinen

Along with the new bedding, there are two new colors, too: Shop the organic sheets in Portobello (light brown/gray) and Moss (yellowish green) and the towels in Portobello. The 300-thread count percale cotton sheets are lightweight and breathable, and they’ve been garment washed to ensure that they’re extra soft. One shopper called them “luxurious and unbelievably comfortable.” 

Organic Cotton Hardcore Sheet Bundle in Portobello

Brooklinen Organic Bedding Portobello

Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s ribbed bath towels are made with 100% organic Turkish cotton, and they come in bundles so you can get your washcloths, hand towels, and bath mats all at once. According to one reviewer, they have the “perfect thickness and texture.” Another customer called the towels “super soft” and “absorbent.” Not only are they great towels, but they’re also “beautiful” enough to be displayed in the bathroom. Plus, the new Portobello shade is a great way to begin your transition from summer to fall decor. 

Shop Brooklinen’s new Organic Collection launches with code SUMMER15 to score 15% off the new bedding, sheets, and towels. 

Organic Ribbed Bath Sheet Bundle in Portobello

Brooklinen Organic Towels Portobello

Brooklinen

Organic Cotton Throw Blanket

Brooklinen Organic Throw Blanket Vanilla and Blue Marina

Brooklinen

Organic Cotton Shams

Brooklinen Organic Quilt Blue Marina Sham

Brooklinen

Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set in Moss

Brooklinen Organic Bedding Moss

Brooklinen
