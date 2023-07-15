Brooklinen Just Launched a New Desert-Inspired Collection—Here's What We're Adding to Our Carts

With earthy hues and subtle stripes, Brooklinen’s newest collection will add desert motifs to your modern organic bedroom. The luxury bedding brand is adding five new natural tones to its linen collection: raisin, olive, indigo, starflower pinstripe, and olive pinstripe. These soothing colors will effortlessly transition your space from late summer to early fall. The collection just launched on July 12, so you can now shop the new bedding products on Brooklinen’s website.

The brand’s 100% linen sheets, duvets, and pillowcases are available in the new hues. Brooklinen’s linen sheets are among our favorite linen sheets, and their high quality and breathability earned them the title of best linen sheets for hot sleepers. During our testing, we found the linen sheets to be the perfect balance of cozy and cooling, and we didn’t experience night sweats when using these sheets, either. They’re also OEXO-TEX certified, meaning they have been tested and are free of harmful chemicals. The sheets are available in six different sizes from twin to California king, so there’s an option for every bed in your house.

Linen Sheet Set in Olive

Brooklinen

To match the linen sheets, the garment-dyed linen duvets are available in four reversible options: raisin stripe, olive stripe, starflower pinstripe, and olive pinstripe. One side is solid while the other side is stripped, allowing you to create two different looks for the price of one. It’s available in three different sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king.

Another one of our favorites, the reversible linen quilt, is a lightweight and cozy option to add your bed. Available in pebble gray stripe and indigo mixed stripe, the 100% linen quilt will keep you comfortable and cool all year round. We also love that the linen quilt features diamond stitching, which adds visual interest and texture to your bedscape. One side of the quilt has thin pinstripes, while the other side has thicker stripes. The matching shams have the same diamond stitching to create a cohesive desert aesthetic.

Shop some of Brooklinen’s new desert-themed colors below, and head to the brand’s site to see all of the new color options..

Linen Duvet Cover in Reversible Raisin

Brooklinen

Reversible Linen Quilt in Pebble Gray Stripe

Brooklinen

Reversible Linen Quilted Shams in Indigo Mixed Stripe