With Earth Day right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to start incorporating eco-friendly alternatives into your daily routine. And with a major percentage of greenhouse gas emissions coming from household use, making simple, everyday changes at home is the best place to start.

With this in mind, the eco-conscious consumer group, Brightly, has partnered with Peanuts to remind us just how easy it is to take small steps that have the power to better our world.

"The data show that individual actions do matter, and they add up to a significant positive impact on the plane," said Laura Wittig, CEO and founder of Brightly, in a statement. "We’re thrilled that Peanuts has made a commitment to bettering the world through their Take Care with Peanuts campaign, and Brightly is proud to collaborate on it with them."

The Brightly x Peanuts Collection, featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang, introduces a variety of sweet, sustainable options for everyday items: Snoopy dryer balls, biodegradable character pop-up sponges, reusable bowl covers, and more. Along with the endearing designs, products display little merit badges to commemorate any eco wins, from saving your leftovers to picking up litter.

All of the products are available online while supplies last. Here’s a look at the collection that will help you move toward a more sustainable home—and have fun doing it.

Brightly

Dryer Balls

Swap out single-use dryer sheets and fabric softeners in plastic bottles for these ultra-cute Snoopy dryer balls. They are reusable for over 1,000 loads, save energy by reducing drying time by up to 40 percent, and naturally soften your laundry while combating wrinkles and reducing static.

Buy it: Brightly x Peanuts Dryer Balls, $17, brightly.eco

Brightly

Pop-Up Sponges

These biodegradable sponges are a great alternative to plastic-based store brought sponges. Made with high-quality cellulose, the sponges expand or pop up when they come into contact with water and can be composted at the end of their life.

Buy it: Brightly x Peanuts Pop-Up Sponges, $12, brightly.eco

Brightly

Wishcloth

Most greeting cards end up getting tossed. Reduce your landfill contribution by choosing this greeting card-style dishcloth inspired by Swedish design. After enjoying the card, it can be reused to dry your dishes or wipe up messes and then composted at the end of its life. The best part? Each card replaces 17 rolls of paper towels.

Buy it: Brightly x Peanuts Wishcloth, $10, brightly.eco



Brightly

Reusable Bowl Covers

Store your leftovers sans plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Each package comes with three different sizes of covers to fit a variety of plates and bowls and features an adjustable cord. They're also machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Buy it: Brightly x Peanuts Reusable Bowl Covers, $27, brightly.eco

Brightly

Long Sleeve Reusable Plastic Bib

Mealtime can get messy. This smock-like bib made from recycled plastic bottles is durable, easy to clean, and features a fun, Peanuts-inspired theme.

Buy it: Long Sleeve Reusable Plastic Bib, $22, brightly.eco