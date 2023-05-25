You Can Now Live In the Restored 'Brady Bunch' House—for $5.5 Million

The nostalgic home is back on the market after a full renovation from HGTV.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 25, 2023
Renovated Brady Bunch house exterior
Photo:

Anthony Barcelo

After a full update and remodel completed by HGTV, including a major second-floor addition, the original Brady Bunch house can now be yours for a cool $5.5 million. The home was listed by the network on May 24, and it's been restored to the full glory of its television days—with a few new features and a lot more square footage.

Located at 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, the house was used on the classic show mainly for exterior shots. In 2018, HGTV bought the 2,500-square foot ranch house for $3.5 million—double the original listing price. Another $2 million was spent on the remodeling project, which was documented in the four-part series A Very Brady Renovation. Now a 5,500-square-foot McMansion with five bedrooms and bathrooms, the original front facade was maintained to appease nostalgic fans. Redfin shows similar-sized homes in the same zip code ranging from $2.2 million to $7.8 million, so if a completely updated, state-of-the-art look combined with '70s design are what you’re into, the price isn’t too bad.

HGTV stars, like Drew and Jonathan Scott of The Property Brothers, took part in completing the flipping of the home. All six original Brady kids also made appearances on the show—their first time reuniting in years—to lend a hand (and knowledgable eye) to the redesign.

Renovated Brady Bunch house interior featuring credenza and floating stairs

Anthony Barcelo

Extreme care and attention to detail were employed to replicate the original decor, down to the avocado green appliances and the groovy floral wallpaper in the girls’ bedroom. In addition, artisans were hired to recreate outdated items, and the floating stairs were built to be the focal point of the midcentury modern open floor plan.

While it's possible that the next owner would modernize the interior, it’s more likely (we hope!) the home will be kept in all its blue-tiled, retro, shag-carpeted glory—perhaps as a vacation rental for those longing for simpler times, with whispers of “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” echoing throughout the hallways.

HGTV will use a portion of the proceeds from the sale for 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative that helps kids living with hunger in the U.S. through No Kid Hungry. Items from the restored home, including customized pieces like the green floral living room couch and the credenza with a 3D printed horse sculpture, will be available for purchase.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beltran house exterior front door
34 Incredible Before-and-After Exterior Home Remodels
light blue modern kitchen
32 Before-and-After Kitchen Makeovers to Inspire Your Own Renovation
Archival articles and images from Better Homes & Gardens
100 Years of Real Estate and Homeownership, Through the Pages of BHG
Kitchen with black and white floors and wooden dining table
28 Stylish Ideas for Remodeling a Kitchen on a Budget
judy garland exterior home
Tour the $6 Million Former Home of Judy Garland for Sale in L.A.
best air purifiers
We Tested 47 of the Best Air Purifiers—These 10 Are the Most Effective Against Dust, Allergens, and Smoke
vintage eclectic design living room
A BHG Editor Revived Her Midcentury Modern Home with '70s Style
white kitchen with barn lights subway tile bakers counter
This 1907 Schoolhouse Got a Stunning Home Makeover
large tudor style home
See This Classic Tudor Renovation in Before and After Photos
jose fuentes owning it episode 4
How a Young First-Time Buyer Secured a Bigger Home Loan
wide view of corner of tan stucco colonial-era prohibition house and yard
This House’s Hidden Stash of Bootlegger Whiskey Solved a Local Mystery
Best Wallpaper
The 10 Best Wallpapers of 2023 to Add Visual Flair to Any Room, According to Our Testing
Victorian style home makeover
16 Front Porch Remodels That Elevate the Outdoor Living Experience
Vintage Facade
The Midcentury-Modern Makeover You Won't Want to Miss
1950s bright yellow kitchen
100 Years of Interior Design Trends that Transformed Our Homes
home exterior
This Cape Cod Makeover Takes Charming to a Whole New Level