Why Pretty Botanical Wallpapers Are the Perfect Look for Any Season

A bold leaf print or elegant floral pattern is just the start—botanical wallpapers are back, and they’re here to stay.

Published on June 20, 2023
Bringing the outdoors inside has been a major trend in recent years, and perhaps nothing reflects this more than the botanical wallpaper trend. Several large wallpaper brands, including Chasing Paper and Graham & Brown, along with emerging ones including Katie Kime, have introduced gorgeous botanical prints and murals (and even some woodsy wallpapers, the more rugged sub-trend of botanical wallpapers) into their collections.

One of the major driving forces behind this trend is likely the resurgence of Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic Banana Leaf Print Wallpaper a few years ago. Copycats flooded the market, and banana leaf prints were suddenly everywhere. While leaf prints certainly feel on-trend, there’s still something timeless about this look.

“I think botanical wallpaper is on-trend right now because it really makes a statement. The colors tend to be vibrant and bold, packing a big punch,” explains interior designer Jennifer Beek Hunter.

Jennifer Beek Hunter is an interior designer who has installed botanical wallpapers in several recent projects including Pomegranate Botanical from Schumacher, which she put in a Bronxville, New York, home as well as Sameera by Kravet, which was used in a Houston, Texas, home.

bathroom with floral wallpaper and gold mirror

Kim Cornelison

Where Botanical Wallpaper Looks Best

“We love using botanicals in dining rooms, powder rooms, or nurseries. These are spaces that you can have more fun with and take risks because they are not your main living areas that you could grow sick of,” Hunter says. “I think when guests come over and they walk into a dining room with a floral motif, they are always wowed.”

If you’re toying with the idea of a botanical print but aren’t quite sure how to design around it, Hunter recommends using it as a focal point of the room. “All other textiles, materials, and finishes should play a supporting role. Otherwise, the space will feel too overwhelming and busy.”

For those who aren’t afraid to take design risks, Hunter likes picking out an accent color in the botanical print to use as a trim color. “This creates an even bigger wow factor and is always a fan-favorite,” the interior designer tells BHG.

chandelier living room vintage trunk mural
Hector Sanchez

Don’t Miss These Botanical Prints

While Chasing Paper has a very large selection of botanical wallpapers, Fern is one of the most noteworthy options. This contemporary print is available in Blush (which is a bit pinker in person than it looks online) and Powder. Choose from three finishes: peel and stick, traditional, and grasscloth.

While this print can easily work in just about any room, it’s a particularly good choice for bedrooms and guest rooms. The smaller scale also makes it a better choice for those who prefer a slightly more subtle aesthetic.

Another great source of botanical wallpapers is Katie Kime. Jungle Leaves is an extra bold print great for living rooms, children’s rooms, and bathrooms. It might even make sense for a mudroom. Several colors are available including the cheerful Coral, Green, and Navy, as well as a rather modern Black hue. Whether you opt for peel-and-stick or traditional wallpaper, this botanical print is certainly worth considering.

If you’re looking for a botanical wall mural, Graham and Brown has lots of choices, but the Congo Bespoke Wall Mural series has a three-dimensional quality to it. With large, detailed leaves in a variety of hues, it packs a serious punch of style. Install this wallpaper anywhere from a bathroom to a breakfast nook or even a den.

