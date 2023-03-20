The Mop and Bucket Set We Named Our ‘Best Overall’ Pick Has a Clever Wringing Feature, and It’s on Sale

Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
March 20, 2023

Spring cleaning season is upon us, so if you need to update your supply closet, now is the time. One product you don’t have to search for is a mop because we found an effective one for just $32 with a coupon at Amazon. We tested this mop and wringer set in our lab and named it our Best Overall mop of 2023. It’s currently 20% off, and you can get an extra 20% off with an added click-on-page coupon. 

What makes this mop really special is the bucket that has separate grooves to rinse and dry the pads. Just place the mop head in one of the openings, and the sides will scrape the debris from the pad. We loved the bucket’s wringing function that made the mop simple to use without too much work. While the mop itself is light and easy to carry, we did find that the bucket was a bit heavy, especially when filled with water, so keep that in mind if you’re moving between rooms.  

BOSHENG Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon

Buy It: Boheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $32 with coupon (was $50), Amazon

We found that the mop’s 360-degree swivel head effortlessly maneuvered in and around corners and tight spaces. It was extremely effective at handling messes (dried red fruit punch, barbecue sauce, and spilled paprika) on all of the surfaces we tested, and it can even be used dry for quick sweeping or to wipe down windows. The mop also comes with three absorbent microfiber pads that are machine-washable for quick cleaning. Though we thought the instructions were not the best, the mop was still relatively easy to put together and not challenging to use. Cleaning the mop set afterward may take a few minutes to empty the bucket and remove the mop pad.

We highly recommend the Bosheng Mop and Bucket Set for an effortless and thorough cleaning on multiple different surfaces of your home. Check it out now while it’s 36% off with the extra coupon.

