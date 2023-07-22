Boozy Pineapple Spears Are the Perfect Snack for Summer

This pina colada–inspired Tiktok trend brings pineapples to a whole new level.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a NYC-based freelance writer with experience writing for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Thrillist, and more. She specializes in food and drink, entertainment, lifestyle, and more topics and has written for various outlets for five years.
Published on July 22, 2023
Directly above shot of pineapples on white background,Romania
Photo: Olivia Birsan / 500px / Getty Images

Nothing screams vacation like a pina colada—and when we say pina colada, we don’t mean the kiddie cocktail version. Because the internet is chock-full of creative culinary geniuses, TikTok has taken this fan-favorite summer sipper and turned it into a straight-up snack: pineapple spears soaked in Malibu rum.

In a now-viral TikTok video that’s garnered a whopping 36,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, user @cari.izaguirre adds the rum to a container of pineapple chunks from Sam's Club.

Fans are onboard too: “I’ve definitely gotten drunk from boozy pineapples before,” one user wrote. “They’re so freaking good.” We’re on the same page.

The Ingredients You Need for Boozy Pineapple Spears 

The beauty of TikTok food trends is that there’s room for your own creativity, but let’s start with the basics: You’ll need pineapple chunks or spears—you can opt for the pre-soaked version in coconut water or not, that’s up to you. You’ll also want to stock up on Malibu rum. And that’s all—easy peasy! 

how to make adult pineapples illustration

BHG / Sydney Saporito

How to Make Boozy Pineapple Spears

If you’re going with the Sam’s Club pineapple spears, which come pre-soaked with coconut water, just add your Malibu rum to the existing container, pop it in the fridge, and let them sit overnight. You can also slice your own pineapple chunks and simply toss them in a food storage container with the rum.

Now here’s where the commenters come in handy: Cari’s post was flooded with suggestions, but none quite as popular as the recommendation to add more Malibu.

“Poor out the juice and THEN replace it with Malibu,” one user commented. And others agreed. “Not enough mama,” another user said. “Need to drain at least half that pineapple juice and replace it with Malibu.” Can’t say we disagree.

If you’re going the boozier route, drain out the desired coconut water or pineapple juice first before repeating the earlier steps. Fill with rum, toss in the fridge, and enjoy the next day. 

More Ideas for Customizing Adult Pineapples

This is where you can get creative. Swap your pineapple for another fruit (like mangoes, perhaps) or try a Malibu-soaked gummy bear snack—Cari herself tested these. “HOLY cow are these strong, but oh so good," she commented.

Others tried adding a dash of grenadine to the pineapple tub, and some attempted a cinnamon and brown sugar add-on. “I wonder how that would be with tajin and chamoy,” another commented. And perhaps the best part: you can save the leftover juice to spice up a cocktail.

It’s the middle of summer, and there’s no better (or easier) way to channel the season than with a bowl of spiked pineapple spears—there’s plenty of time left to try all the creative combinations.

