In the journey of working toward living a more healthy lifestyle, it's a common experience to feel inundated with new wellness food trends on a consistent basis—some more strange and unappetizing than others. From tinned fish to pickles in a blanket, it seems like these viral recipes are only becoming increasingly innovative; and in terms of ice cream, there are quite a few trending, "healthy" versions out there to try. Bone broth, a nutritious liquid made by simmering animal bones and connective tissues in water for at least 12 hours, is one of them.

bhofack2 / Getty Images

Recently, bone broth has been touted as the ultimate health food: Its high levels of collagen support gut health and deliver a good source of protein. However, is it worth consuming it in ice cream, arguably one of the most indulgent sweet treats one can enjoy? Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, author, nutritionist, and founder of dr. kellyann Bone Broth, just shared a recipe on TikTok claiming it's highly nutritious and tastes just as good as another TikTok-viral treat: cottage cheese ice cream.

Petrucci's recipe has plenty of yummy ingredients to make up for (or cover up) the bone broth flavor, including maple syrup, cocoa powder, coconut milk and cream, which "give this recipe great flavor and a creamy, ice cream-like texture," she said in her video.



Plus, it's simple to make: All you have to do is add all of the ingredients into an ice cream maker, mix until well combined, freeze it for 24 hours, and spin it in the machine a few times. If it appears chalky or grainy by the end of the process, Petrucci recommends adding another splash of coconut milk.

Ice cream isn't the only way to include bone broth in your homemade sweets, if that's something you want to get into. Pinterest provides plenty of recipes for bone broth hot chocolate, bone broth popsicles, and more, proving that an interest in incorporating the superfood into desserts is gaining traction.

Are you ready to try a scoop of bone broth ice cream or a bone broth brownie? If not, you can always stick to Vitamin D-fortified breakfast cereal or everyone's new favorite fruit, camu camu berries, for your trendy nutritional boost. Reminder: There's nothing wrong with enjoying a bowl of mint chip while not giving a single thought to its health benefits. And you don't have to feel FOODMO either—the next popular wellness treat will pop up on your timeline soon enough.

