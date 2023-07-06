News Food Trends Bone Broth Is the Wellness World's Newest Favorite Ice Cream Mix-In Get the scoop on making this trending, nutritious dessert. By Sharon Greenthal Sharon Greenthal Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on July 6, 2023 In the journey of working toward living a more healthy lifestyle, it's a common experience to feel inundated with new wellness food trends on a consistent basis—some more strange and unappetizing than others. From tinned fish to pickles in a blanket, it seems like these viral recipes are only becoming increasingly innovative; and in terms of ice cream, there are quite a few trending, "healthy" versions out there to try. Bone broth, a nutritious liquid made by simmering animal bones and connective tissues in water for at least 12 hours, is one of them. bhofack2 / Getty Images The Bone Broth Cocktail Is the Unexpected Mixology Trend for Summer Recently, bone broth has been touted as the ultimate health food: Its high levels of collagen support gut health and deliver a good source of protein. However, is it worth consuming it in ice cream, arguably one of the most indulgent sweet treats one can enjoy? Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, author, nutritionist, and founder of dr. kellyann Bone Broth, just shared a recipe on TikTok claiming it's highly nutritious and tastes just as good as another TikTok-viral treat: cottage cheese ice cream. Petrucci's recipe has plenty of yummy ingredients to make up for (or cover up) the bone broth flavor, including maple syrup, cocoa powder, coconut milk and cream, which "give this recipe great flavor and a creamy, ice cream-like texture," she said in her video. Plus, it's simple to make: All you have to do is add all of the ingredients into an ice cream maker, mix until well combined, freeze it for 24 hours, and spin it in the machine a few times. If it appears chalky or grainy by the end of the process, Petrucci recommends adding another splash of coconut milk. 19 Irresistible (and Unique!) Ice Cream Recipes for Summer Ice cream isn't the only way to include bone broth in your homemade sweets, if that's something you want to get into. Pinterest provides plenty of recipes for bone broth hot chocolate, bone broth popsicles, and more, proving that an interest in incorporating the superfood into desserts is gaining traction. Are you ready to try a scoop of bone broth ice cream or a bone broth brownie? If not, you can always stick to Vitamin D-fortified breakfast cereal or everyone's new favorite fruit, camu camu berries, for your trendy nutritional boost. Reminder: There's nothing wrong with enjoying a bowl of mint chip while not giving a single thought to its health benefits. And you don't have to feel FOODMO either—the next popular wellness treat will pop up on your timeline soon enough. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Sources Better Homes & Gardens is committed to using high-quality, reputable sources—including peer-reviewed studies—to support the facts in our articles. Read about our editorial policies and standards to learn more about how we fact check our content for accuracy. “Bone Broth Basics.” Bonebroth.com, bonebroth.com/basics/ “Bone Broth Basics.” Bonebroth.Com, bonebroth.com/basics/