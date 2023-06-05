Social media is full of viral cocktails, from Ranch Water and White Claw slushies to cotton candy margaritas and Dirty Shirleys. But this one might particularly intrigue you: Bone broth cocktails are beginning to gain popularity in the mixology world, and they're poised to cause a stir this summer.

Why bone broth? You may have heard of the ingredient à la Gwyneth Paltrow talking about how she eats a bowl of it for her daily lunch, and it's been a favorite in the holistic wellness world for years due to its nutritional value. Just one cup of this liquid delivers a healthy dose of protein, few carbs, and it's a whole-food source of collagen: a protein in the body responsible for maintaining healthy skin, improving muscle mass, and preventing bone loss.

While the flavor and appearance are reminiscent of canned stock you find in grocery aisles, bone broth differs in its preparation, cooking time, and nutritional content, according to Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, author of Bone Broth Breakthrough, Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Diet, and more. Simmering animal bones and connective tissue in water for an extended period of time extracts vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

"Bone broth typically simmers for a much longer period than stock, usually between 12 and 48 hours," bonebroth.com reads. "This extended cooking time allows for the extraction of a higher concentration of nutrients, especially collagen."

Before adding bone broth to your cart to create your "stock-tail," make sure to read the label—or invest the time to make your own.

"I would definitely remind people to read packages and dilute broth concentrates as directed," says Juli Hale, Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen senior brand manager. "Some may appear ready to use, but will be ever so salty if used as is. Homemade bone broth will be great here, with any fat skimmed off. Bone broth is loaded with nutrients and easy protein, so it will almost make up for the alcohol."

While most people sip bone broth alone or use it as a base for soups, no one wants to down hot liquid while the sun is blazing on a hot summer day. That's why sneaking this source of health-boosting collagen into your favorite iced cocktails might be the answer to getting more out of your poolside drinks.

You're likely able to order a bone broth cocktail in a restaurant bar, where stock can easily be made in the kitchen from leftover bones. To create your own at home, substitute broth for the water or whatever diluent your recipe calls for.

Petrucci recommends a cucumber melon cooler, which combines chicken bone broth, ripe honeydew melon, English cucumber, fresh lime juice, tequila, hot sauce, and ice. She also enjoys making a tropical summer cooler, featuring chicken bone broth, pineapple chunks, English cucumber, lemon juice, mint leaves, vodka, and ice. If you're looking for something more savory, try her take on a Bloody Mary called the "Brocktail," which contains one part tomato juice, one part beef bone broth, vodka, and olives.

The key to making one of these drinks is in the mixing. All the ingredients, minus the liquor, are blended with ice to get a slushy consistency, which makes for a smoother taste and feel. Add the liquor afterward, and serve with fresh garnishes like lemon, lime, or mint.

