We’ve Tested Over 200 Sheet Sets, and These Top Picks From Boll & Branch Are 20% Off This Week

Your bedding just got way more luxurious.

By Jamie Weissman
Published on July 13, 2023 04:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Duvet Set
Photo:

Boll & Branch

If you’ve been looking for high-quality bedding to upgrade your bedroom, you’re in luck. Boll & Branch is hosting their annual summer sale today through July 20th, so you can score discounts on sheets, blankets, towels, and more. 

To help narrow down your selection, we rounded up our top picks that we’ve tested ourselves. Whether it’s luxe sheets, plush towels, or soft duvet sets, these picks will make your home a sanctuary. Just be sure to use code SUMMER23 at checkout for 20% off, and enjoy a free waffle throw blanket with orders that are $399 and up, too. 

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch says the Signature Hemmed Sheet Set gets softer with each wash and they weren’t lying. The sheets, which I received as a complimentary sample to test, are some of the softest I’ve ever tried. They also made our list of best sateen sheets for their soft texture and stain resistance as well. 

Boll & Branch Solid Flannel Sheet Set

Boll & Branch Flannel Solid Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Even after testing 30 flannel sheet sets, we found that these were some of the best sheets to invest in. The set, which is offered in three colors and six sizes, includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and up to two pillowcases, depending on the size. We loved the oversized fitted sheet that made the bed feel like a dream. Plus, they had a soft and luxurious feel and were warm without being too hot. 

Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set 

Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Hot sleepers, look no further than this percale set. We found that they were very breathable during testing, and thought they’d be a great pick to use during the summer. The organic cotton set is offered in six colors and seven sizes as well.  

Other Products We Tested 

Boll & Branch Down Duvet Insert

Boll & Branch Down Duvet Insert

Boll & Branch

If you’ve had trouble finding a duvet insert that suits your needs, you’ll appreciate that Boll’s and Branch’s option is offered in two sizes and three densities: lightweight, midweight, and ultraweight. It’s one of our best duvet insert picks for its organic cotton material and baffle-box construction, too. 

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Duvet Set 

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Duvet Set

Boll & Branch

Duvet covers are an easy way to change up the look of your bedroom. While testing this duvet, we liked its smooth texture and lightweight design that offered a luxe appearance. It’s offered in two sizes and a selection of ten colors, and the set includes two shams as well.  

Boll & Branch Plush Bath Towel

Boll & Branch Plush Bath Towel

Boll & Branch

Consider this towel as an upgrade to your self care routine. We tried this plush option out, and found that it was dense, absorbent, and quick-drying. The towel is made of certified organic cotton and is offered in six colors, so you can find one that suits your bathroom. Plus, there’s an option to add a pair matching hand towels to your order, which is $39 on sale. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Bissell Air Purifier Deal Tout
According to Our Testing, This Is the Best Air Purifier for Smoke—and It’s Still 44% Off After Prime Day
Amazon LINSY HOME Modular Sectional Sofa Tout
Shop Amazon’s 80 Best Post-Prime Day Deals, From Vacuum Cleaners to Must-Have Home Tech
organized garage corner labeled totes work area ride-on toys
27 Genius Garage Organizer Ideas and Products for a Manageable Space
Related Articles
A bundle of sheets
The 19 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2023, According to Testing
Best Sateen Sheets tout
We Tested 34 Sateen Sheets—These Are the 8 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023
Best Sheets, Tested and Reviewed
The 13 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The 8 Best Flannel Sheets of 2022, Based on Lab Testing
The 8 Best Flannel Sheets, Based on Lab Testing
The Best Cotton Sheets, According to Testing
The 9 Best Cotton Sheets of 2023, According to Testing
Testing Bed Sheets
The 13 Best Bamboo Sheet Sets, According to Lab Testing
Best Percale Sheets
The 10 Best Percale Sheets of 2023, According to Testing
Best Duvet Covers
The 8 Best Duvet Covers of 2023 for Style and Comfort, According to Testing
Best Duvet Inserts
The 6 Best Duvet Inserts of 2023, Based on Testing
One of the best linen sheets being tested with a Better Homes & Gardens Recommends badge.
The 10 Best Linen Sheets of 2023, According to Testing
Tested Sheets
The 10 Best Eucalyptus Sheets for a Dreamy Night’s Rest, According to Our Tests
Commerce Photo Composite
The 10 Best Organic Sheets for a Dreamy Bedroom
favorite finds blanket and pajama set
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: Cozy Bedroom Essentials
Five of the best cooling sheets folded on a bed with the BHG Recommends badge.
The 16 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023 for a Comfortable Night’s Sleep, According to Testing
Best Comforters 2023
The 6 Best Comforters for a Plush and Cozy Bed in Any Season, According to Testing
Best Bath Towels of 2023
The 16 Best Bath Towels of 2023, According to Testing