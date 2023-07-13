We’ve Tested Over 200 Sheet Sets, and These Top Picks From Boll & Branch Are 20% Off This Week

If you’ve been looking for high-quality bedding to upgrade your bedroom, you’re in luck. Boll & Branch is hosting their annual summer sale today through July 20th, so you can score discounts on sheets, blankets, towels, and more.

To help narrow down your selection, we rounded up our top picks that we’ve tested ourselves. Whether it’s luxe sheets, plush towels, or soft duvet sets, these picks will make your home a sanctuary. Just be sure to use code SUMMER23 at checkout for 20% off, and enjoy a free waffle throw blanket with orders that are $399 and up, too.

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch says the Signature Hemmed Sheet Set gets softer with each wash and they weren’t lying. The sheets, which I received as a complimentary sample to test, are some of the softest I’ve ever tried. They also made our list of best sateen sheets for their soft texture and stain resistance as well.

Boll & Branch Solid Flannel Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Even after testing 30 flannel sheet sets, we found that these were some of the best sheets to invest in. The set, which is offered in three colors and six sizes, includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and up to two pillowcases, depending on the size. We loved the oversized fitted sheet that made the bed feel like a dream. Plus, they had a soft and luxurious feel and were warm without being too hot.

Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set

Boll & Branch

Hot sleepers, look no further than this percale set. We found that they were very breathable during testing, and thought they’d be a great pick to use during the summer. The organic cotton set is offered in six colors and seven sizes as well.

Other Products We Tested

Boll & Branch Down Duvet Insert

Boll & Branch

If you’ve had trouble finding a duvet insert that suits your needs, you’ll appreciate that Boll’s and Branch’s option is offered in two sizes and three densities: lightweight, midweight, and ultraweight. It’s one of our best duvet insert picks for its organic cotton material and baffle-box construction, too.

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Duvet Set

Boll & Branch

Duvet covers are an easy way to change up the look of your bedroom. While testing this duvet, we liked its smooth texture and lightweight design that offered a luxe appearance. It’s offered in two sizes and a selection of ten colors, and the set includes two shams as well.

Boll & Branch Plush Bath Towel

Boll & Branch

Consider this towel as an upgrade to your self care routine. We tried this plush option out, and found that it was dense, absorbent, and quick-drying. The towel is made of certified organic cotton and is offered in six colors, so you can find one that suits your bathroom. Plus, there’s an option to add a pair matching hand towels to your order, which is $39 on sale.

