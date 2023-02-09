This Powerful, Self-Cleaning Portable Blender Helped Me Refresh My Morning Routine—and It's 50% Off

You can take this compact and mighty (and now-$50!) small appliance almost anywhere.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on February 9, 2023 04:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BLENDJET 2 PORTABLE BLENDER
Photo:

Blendjet

Getting up and starting my day has always been a struggle for me, which is why I strive to make my morning routine as effortless as possible. My sensitive stomach has always caused me to skip breakfast, so I added a smoothie and glass of water to my morning routine en route to my iced coffee to get into a healthier habit this year (yay, for sticking to my resolutions).

It was a great plan, but my bulky blender isn't easy to haul around the kitchen or scrub clean—and thanks to my arthritis, twisting the extractor blade on and off has caused me one too many aches. That's why discovering the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender felt kismet. The compact but mighty appliance is the secret to my new streamlined AM routine, and I can't start my mornings without it.

With the push of a button, the BlendJet 2 creates a tornado effect to blast through frozen fruit, ice, veggies, and more 275 times in just 20 seconds. A quick double-press activates the device's pulse mode, which is ideal for food processing, and it also features a lock mode so you can safely take it with you on the go. 

BLENDJET 2 PORTABLE BLENDER

Blendjet

Buy It: BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $50 (was $100), BlendJet

With just one hour of charging through its water-resistant USB-C port, it can run for over 15 blends. One of my favorite features of the gadget is its self-cleaning ability; all you need to do is add water and a drop of soap, blend, and rinse. Powerful, efficient, and easy to use—it's no wonder we chose it as the Best Overall pick for portable blenders.

For my smoothies for one, the 16-ounce jar does the trick. I just blend some milk, orange juice, and frozen berry mix and sip directly from the cup. I've only had one hiccup with a whole frozen strawberry that got stuck in the blades, but after cutting it into smaller chunks, the issue was resolved.

Taking the 9 x 3-inch, 1.34-pound device with you on the go is a breeze with the sturdy carrying strap. Although you can grab the BlendJet in classic hues like black and mint, it's also available in playful statement patterns like the nostalgic Lisa Frank Rainbow Leopard or chic Geode prints. The BlendJet 2 Normally retails for $100 but is currently 50% off, so you can snag it for $50 for a limited time.

Take your nutritious shakes on the go or hack your go-to Starbucks frappuccino for less with the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender. It is a quick, portable, and low-maintenance solution to simplify your mornings.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
LEVOIT OasisMist Smart Cool and Warm Mist Humidifier
I Moved to a Dry Climate in Winter, and This Smart Humidifier Eased the Transition
The Best Countertop Microwaves That Make Cooking Simple
The 8 Best Countertop Microwaves of 2023
Ryobi One+ 22-Inch 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer on background
The 8 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers of 2023 for Tidy Landscaping
The Best Portable Blenders For Smoothies On The Go
The 5 Best Portable Blenders of 2023 For Smoothies On The Go
One of the best chipper shredders on a patterned pink background
The 8 Best Chipper Shredder of 2023 for All Your Landscaping Needs
Best Electric Wine Openers Easy Sipping tout
The 11 Best Electric Wine Openers of 2023
Starbucks winter feels menu drinks
The New Starbucks Winter Feels Menu Is Here to Get You Through the Season
Best Convection Ovens of 2023
The 9 Best Convection Ovens of 2023 for Quick and Even Cooking
Target Deals Roundup Tout
Target Has Deals on Products for Your Kitchen, Bathroom, Yard, and More for Up to 79% Off
Best Kitchen Knife Sets
The 10 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023 for Home Cooks of All Skill Levels
BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes
Shoppers Say This Steamer with 3,300 Perfect Ratings Is a ‘Staple’ at Home and While Traveling
KitchenAid K400 Blender Silver
The 8 Best Blenders for Making Smoothies, Soups, and Purées
Air Purifier for Countertop/Medium Room by Cuisinart
This Powerful Air Purifier Can Cover Up to 500 Square Feet—and It’s 63% Ahead of Cyber Monday
Kitchen Gadgets Cyber Monday Tout
From Air Fryers to Bullet Blenders, Shop These Cyber Monday Deals on Kitchen Gadgets—All Under $50
Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Upgrade Your Kitchen Setup with These Top Early Black Friday Kitchen Gadget Deals—All Under $50
Best Dehumidifiers of 2022
The 7 Best Dehumidifiers of 2023 to Avoid Mold and Mildew in Your Home