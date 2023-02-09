Shopping This Powerful, Self-Cleaning Portable Blender Helped Me Refresh My Morning Routine—and It's 50% Off You can take this compact and mighty (and now-$50!) small appliance almost anywhere. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 9, 2023 04:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Blendjet Getting up and starting my day has always been a struggle for me, which is why I strive to make my morning routine as effortless as possible. My sensitive stomach has always caused me to skip breakfast, so I added a smoothie and glass of water to my morning routine en route to my iced coffee to get into a healthier habit this year (yay, for sticking to my resolutions). It was a great plan, but my bulky blender isn't easy to haul around the kitchen or scrub clean—and thanks to my arthritis, twisting the extractor blade on and off has caused me one too many aches. That's why discovering the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender felt kismet. The compact but mighty appliance is the secret to my new streamlined AM routine, and I can't start my mornings without it. With the push of a button, the BlendJet 2 creates a tornado effect to blast through frozen fruit, ice, veggies, and more 275 times in just 20 seconds. A quick double-press activates the device's pulse mode, which is ideal for food processing, and it also features a lock mode so you can safely take it with you on the go. Blendjet Buy It: BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $50 (was $100), BlendJet With just one hour of charging through its water-resistant USB-C port, it can run for over 15 blends. One of my favorite features of the gadget is its self-cleaning ability; all you need to do is add water and a drop of soap, blend, and rinse. Powerful, efficient, and easy to use—it's no wonder we chose it as the Best Overall pick for portable blenders. We Just Launched a Brand New Patio Collection—Here Are 7 Trends to Borrow For my smoothies for one, the 16-ounce jar does the trick. I just blend some milk, orange juice, and frozen berry mix and sip directly from the cup. I've only had one hiccup with a whole frozen strawberry that got stuck in the blades, but after cutting it into smaller chunks, the issue was resolved. Taking the 9 x 3-inch, 1.34-pound device with you on the go is a breeze with the sturdy carrying strap. Although you can grab the BlendJet in classic hues like black and mint, it's also available in playful statement patterns like the nostalgic Lisa Frank Rainbow Leopard or chic Geode prints. The BlendJet 2 Normally retails for $100 but is currently 50% off, so you can snag it for $50 for a limited time. Take your nutritious shakes on the go or hack your go-to Starbucks frappuccino for less with the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender. It is a quick, portable, and low-maintenance solution to simplify your mornings. More Must-Shop Products Jonathan Adler and Levity Just Launched a Durable, Gorgeous Collaboration Target’s Black History Month Collection Features 100% Black Creators This Hanging Shoe Organizer Is My Best Space-Saving Solution—and It’s on Sale for $15 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit