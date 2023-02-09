This Powerful, Self-Cleaning Portable Blender Helped Me Refresh My Morning Routine—and It's 50% Off

Getting up and starting my day has always been a struggle for me, which is why I strive to make my morning routine as effortless as possible. My sensitive stomach has always caused me to skip breakfast, so I added a smoothie and glass of water to my morning routine en route to my iced coffee to get into a healthier habit this year (yay, for sticking to my resolutions).

It was a great plan, but my bulky blender isn't easy to haul around the kitchen or scrub clean—and thanks to my arthritis, twisting the extractor blade on and off has caused me one too many aches. That's why discovering the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender felt kismet. The compact but mighty appliance is the secret to my new streamlined AM routine, and I can't start my mornings without it.

With the push of a button, the BlendJet 2 creates a tornado effect to blast through frozen fruit, ice, veggies, and more 275 times in just 20 seconds. A quick double-press activates the device's pulse mode, which is ideal for food processing, and it also features a lock mode so you can safely take it with you on the go.

Blendjet

Buy It: BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $50 (was $100), BlendJet

With just one hour of charging through its water-resistant USB-C port, it can run for over 15 blends. One of my favorite features of the gadget is its self-cleaning ability; all you need to do is add water and a drop of soap, blend, and rinse. Powerful, efficient, and easy to use—it's no wonder we chose it as the Best Overall pick for portable blenders.

For my smoothies for one, the 16-ounce jar does the trick. I just blend some milk, orange juice, and frozen berry mix and sip directly from the cup. I've only had one hiccup with a whole frozen strawberry that got stuck in the blades, but after cutting it into smaller chunks, the issue was resolved.

Taking the 9 x 3-inch, 1.34-pound device with you on the go is a breeze with the sturdy carrying strap. Although you can grab the BlendJet in classic hues like black and mint, it's also available in playful statement patterns like the nostalgic Lisa Frank Rainbow Leopard or chic Geode prints. The BlendJet 2 Normally retails for $100 but is currently 50% off, so you can snag it for $50 for a limited time.

Take your nutritious shakes on the go or hack your go-to Starbucks frappuccino for less with the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender. It is a quick, portable, and low-maintenance solution to simplify your mornings.