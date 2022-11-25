The Best Black Friday Deals Include Up to $500 Off Our Favorite Robot Vacuums—Here are 27 Can’t-Miss Sales

Shop up to 50% off best-selling models from iRobot, Shark, Samsung, and more for a limited time.

Whether you’re hosting guests, cooking meals, or cleaning up snow and dirt that’s been dragged into your house, the holiday season can wreak havoc on your floors. Instead of spending hours scrubbing your home in preparation for guests or tackling dirty carpet once the festivities are over, purchasing a robot vacuum can take some of the post-holiday pressure off your to-do list. 

Thankfully, Amazon’s best Black Friday deals of 2022 include massive discounts on top-rated robot vacuums, making it the perfect time to add one to your cart. These high-tech devices can seamlessly navigate your home, picking up dirt, hair, dust, pollen, and more without you having to lift a finger. Some of the best robot vacuums can even memorize the layout of your home, allowing it to clean more efficiently and avoid certain rooms altogether. 

This Black Friday, save up to 50% on some of the best robot vacuums on the market, including brands like Shark, iRobot, Yeedi, and more. We scoured the internet for the biggest savings on robot vacuums—and even tested many of them in our lab—to help you find the best devices for your home. You’ll be able to shop some of the lowest prices on robot vacuums ever from midnight Thursday until 11:59 p.m. PST on Saturday. 

These are the best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums to shop right now. 

SAMSUNG Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

Keep your floors spotless no matter how busy you are this holiday season with an intuitive robot vacuum. We tested more than 30 of the best robot vacuums in our lab, including the iRobot Roomba J7 Wi-Fi-Connected robot vacuum, which impressed our testers with its effortless cleaning of pet hair from carpet, hard floor, and tile. Plus, it’s $251 off right now for Black Friday. You can also shop the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum cleaner, which has a built-in HEPA filter to remove dust, dander, and bacteria from your home and is currently $400 off. 

Shop the best robot vacuum deals for 48 hours only during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and add them to your cart while they’re still in stock. 


Best Black Friday Robot Vac/Mop Deals

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

Keep your hard floors cleaner than ever with these powerful robot mop devices, which can switch themselves between cleaning carpets and scrubbing tile without any help from you. After thoroughly testing the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop in our lab, our experts found that this device was extremely effective at cleaning dirt and grime from hardwood and tile floors. This makes it easier to stay on top of spills as they happen without having to grab a mop and bucket yourself. And since the device is at its lowest price of the year for Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to buy one for your home. 

You’ll also be able to shop top-rated models from iRobot, Ecovacs, Yeedi, and more for hundreds off their typical price. Shop models that can map and save the floorplan of your home , avoid getting tangled in objects in its path, and even empty itself once it’s done cleaning. The XieBro Robot Vacuum and Mop combo is the most-discounted robot mop of the day (so far) at $518 off. We love its tangle-free brush roll, which prevents hair from getting stuck in the bottom of the vacuum and allows it to continue sucking up dust, dirt, and other debris from virtually every flooring type. 

Here are the best robot vac-mops to buy this year during Black Friday: 


