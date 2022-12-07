Shopping Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ at How Well This Bissell SteamShot Blasts Stuck-On Messes Cut through the toughest messes to deep clean your home. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on December 7, 2022 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Dust, debris, and grime can become deeply embedded in our homes over time. When it comes to eliminating persistent, sticky buildup on kitchen appliances or dealing with dingy grout that no amount of scrubbing can remove, consider utilizing the power of steam to achieve a deep clean. In a household with young children or pets, it's the best natural alternative to annihilate stains on hard surfaces and in tough-to-reach areas. You need a powerful steam method, and the Bissell SteamShot has become Amazon shoppers' go-to cleaning solution. The SteamShot is a chemical-free handheld device that uses 100 watts of power to pressurize high-heat steam that breaks down grime and gunk with targeting nozzles and eliminates 99.9% of germs—no harsh cleansers necessary, just water. The trigger gives you control over the amount of steam released to cut through stuck-on messes. The best-selling handheld steam cleaner includes three bristle brushes, a jet nozzle, a grout tool, a flat scraper for hard surfaces, and an angle concentrator to direct steam in tight spaces. Amazon Buy It: Bissell SteamShot Handheld Steam Cleaner, ($36, Amazon) While shoppers reported that the handheld device performed effectively against moldy tiles, shower soap scum, stained bathroom sinks, and burned-on oven residue, some also used it to clean upholstery and sanitize stuffed toys and pillows. Thanks to its compact size, it’s even easy to tote with you outdoors to obliterate muddy car rims and revive patio furniture. Reviewers were “shocked” by how well the small but mighty SteamShot worked. One reviewer chose the device to tackle leftover caked-on messes on their windows and sliding doors from Hurricane Ian. “This steam cleaner worked extremely well and blasted the dirt and debris away,” they noted. This Levoit Air Purifier Filters 99.97% of Airborne Particles, and It’s on Sale at Amazon for 15% Off A second customer used the handheld steam cleaner all over their home after it successfully nixed “four years of dirt from the grout” in their kitchen and living room. The amazing workhorse never disappointed, from cutting through stove top messes to sanitizing and cleaning trash cans, dust pans, and vacuums. Blast away stubborn stains all over your home with the help of the Bissell SteamShot. Grab it for $36 at Amazon. More Must-Shop Products I Tried the HelloFresh Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Box, and It’s Shockingly Tasty Spruce Up Your Space with These Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Up to 53% Off The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit