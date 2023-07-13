According to Our Testing, This Is the Best Air Purifier for Smoke—and It’s Still 44% Off After Prime Day

Dirt, dander, and dust can trigger allergy symptoms, causing irritation in your throat, nose, and eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One way to combat these irritants is by investing in an air purifier for your home.

Air purifiers work by filtering out particulate matter (PMs), such as dust or smoke, so you can breathe cleaner air within your home. While air purifiers can cost as much as a few hundred dollars, there are thankfully many affordable options as well.

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, look no further than the Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier. We’ve tested over 60 air purifiers in our lab, and this earned the title of the best air purifier for smoke because of its impressive effectiveness at filtering smoky air.

This impressive air purifier is suitable for rooms up to 432 square feet, and it comes equipped with HEPA and carbon filters. There are five different fan speeds, and the lowest speed is whisper quiet at just 30 decibels.

During testing, we appreciated the color-coded display screen that allowed us to easily determine the air quality of the room at a glance. The screen displayed either a blue, yellow, or red circle that indicated whether the air quality was good, moderate, or poor, respectively.

To test this air purifier, we used an air quality monitor to measure the air quality of the room before turning on the air purifier. Then, we lit an incense match to allow the room to get smoky and measured the air quality—it jumped from a level 12 to a level 999.99. After extinguishing the match and allowing the air purifier to run for 10 minutes, we tested the air quality again. Astonishingly, it was a level 3, which means not only did the air purifier eliminate the smoke from the air, but it made the air cleaner than it was to begin with—within just a few minutes.

It’s important to note that when there is smoke outside, it can easily get into your home through holes and cracks in your house. Whether you live in an area that frequently experiences wildfires or you want something to help with the air quality while you cook, the Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier is the best air purifier for reducing smoke in your home.

Even though Amazon Prime Day is over, you can still score this exceptional air purifier on sale today for 44% off—that's $157 off its original price.

