This BHG-Approved Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set Is Just What You Need for Summer Entertaining

As the weather warms up, we’ll be spending more time outside, and having comfortable outdoor seating is a must. Our Better Homes & Gardens collection at Walmart has just the thing you need: The best-selling Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set. The beautiful set is sturdy enough to last for years of outdoor gatherings, and you’ll want to snag it now before summer officially arrives.

The set includes a loveseat and matching ottoman with loose-back, water-repellent beige cushions. The fabric is made with 50% recycled materials that resist stains and fading to withstand the sun, rain, and spills. If you do drop some food or drink on the cushions, just wipe them down with a cloth and soap, and they’ll be good as new.

Walmart

The seat and ottoman cushions sit on a durable steel frame with hand-woven wicker details. With powder- and e-coating, the metal won’t rust or peel even when left outside during summer storms. The 37-pound loveseat is 29.13 x 50.98 x 28.74 inches, and the ottoman is 42.91 x 19.49 x 11.22 inches and weighs 14.5 pounds.

Since the two pieces aren’t attached, you can separate them to use the ottoman as a coffee table or as additional seating for guests. Or put your feet up on the footrest to recline for a relaxing weekend outside. The beige color of the cushions would look chic with monochromatic pillows and other similarly-colored outdoor decor. The neutral shade would also be the perfect backdrop for colorful pillows.

Shop the Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set at Walmart now while it’s on sale.

