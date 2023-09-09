BHG Mums Are Here—And One Smells Like Your Favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte

Yes, it really does!

By
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles.
Published on September 9, 2023

scented Better Homes & Garden Mum in pot
Photo:

Courtesy of Walmart

The sights and sounds of fall are all around us. Halloween decor is popping up in stores. Cheers from the Friday night football game can be heard from across town. And your favorite fall mums are back in store!

But what about the scents and flavors of fall? It’s also time to hit the drive-thru for a pumpkin spice latte (or my favorite–a spiced chai) and go shopping for new apvvple and pumpkin candles. You’ll never guess what new product is bringing together all the sights and scents of the season—BHG mums that smell like pumpkin spice! 

orange mum in pot

Courtesy of Walmart

I know what you’re thinking: “How do these flowers smell like pumpkin spice?” Well, tucked within the plant in the decorative plastic pot are Enviroscent non-toxic scent stix. The stix emit a subtle pumpkin spice scent that will transform your fall front porch display into a welcoming sensory experience. 

Imagine dressing up your front porch with this one-gallon orange mum on an end table near a front porch bench. Every time guests enter your home or you sit and enjoy an evening on the porch, the comforting scent of pumpkin spice will be there to greet you and your guests. Continue the welcoming aroma in your home when you add a coordinating pumpkin and chai-scented candle to your entryway. 

The scented mum comes in a white and natural-colored decorative pot that complements any style of home. Whether your front porch is decorated in a spooky style or with pumpkins and other autumnal decor, the neutral container works well all season long. 

If you already have decorative planters that you want to fill in with colorful mums, opt for a two-pack of BHG’s Orange and Yellow Kettle Corn Mums. They aren’t scented, but they make it easy to fill several planters for less. 

yellow and orange mums in pots

Courtesy of Walmart

Whether you’re looking to fill your front steps with color or you want to completely elevate your curb appeal with a full sensory experience, the new BHG mums (especially the scented mums) are a game changer for fall outdoor decor

