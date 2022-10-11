This Better Homes & Gardens Boucle Chair Sold Out Twice in Just 3 Weeks—and It’s Finally Back in Stock

Score the Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair for your space while you can.

By
Jamie Weissman
Jamie Weissman

Jamie Weissman is a commerce editor with two years of experience researching and writing about home products for a variety of brands. She began her career at Dotdash Meredith in October 2020 as a commerce editor for MyDomaine. She has also worked as a freelance writer, covering interior design trends and home decor for various publications, including The Spruce and Martha Stewart Living. Previously, she spent four years as a publicist for a number of leading home brands. Jamie attended the University of Maryland, College Park and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Published on October 11, 2022

Better Homes & Gardens Faux Shearling Upholstered Swivel Chair
When it comes to furnishing your space, a comfortable chair is a must-have. And if you’re looking for a versatile, on-trend option, you’re in luck—the Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair is finally back in stock.

The chair, which sold out twice in three weeks, has a modern style and is upholstered in a soft boucle faux shearling material that makes it a cozy place to lounge. Whether you’re upgrading your reading nook, sprucing up a home office, or putting the finishing touches on a bedroom, the chair’s off-white color will seamlessly fit in your home. Plus, the minimal design leaves plenty of room to make it your own with a textured throw pillow or decorative blanket. 

Better Homes & Gardens Faux Shearling Upholstered Swivel Chair

Walmart

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair, ($279, Walmart)

The rounded style on the chair ensures you’ll have support no matter which way you lean. In addition to a sturdy wood frame, the chair is made with high-density foam throughout for added comfort. It also has a 360-degree swivel, a bonus for those with small children and pets at home. Plus, there’s even a reversible seat cushion, so you won’t have to worry about it getting too worn down over time (it’s also ideal for hiding any stains, too). 

The compact chair is less expensive than other similar styles on the market, yet still offers a high-end look. While the design certainly makes a statement on its own, you can even pair two together to create a stylish conversation set in your living room. The additional seating is sure to come in handy, especially for those who host guests often. 

At just over 55 pounds, the chairs are fairly lightweight as well, so you’ll be able to move them around your space until they’re set just right. Still not convinced? Keep in mind that the chair arrives fully assembled, so all you have to do is sit back, relax, and see for yourself. 

Shop the Better Homes & Gardens Upholstered Swivel Chair at Walmart—just act fast, since it’s bound to sell out again.

