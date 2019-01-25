Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Whether you're buying your first house or preparing your home to sell, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate is your go-to source for the ultimate buying and selling experience. With these expert moving tips and home buying must-dos, you'll breeze through every stage of homeownership. We've gathered everything you need to know about how to add value to your home, what to do before selling your house, how to make moving easier, and more.

Prep Your Home to Sell

Declutter for Showings—Fast

Is company on the way? Or do you just need a power-decluttering session to rid your home of bits and baubles? Try these 12 quick decluttering strategies to restore order and freshen your home's spaces.
How to Stage Your Home to Sell

From decluttering to capturing striking photos to simply changing lightbulbs, there are countless easy ways to get your house noticed on the market. Check out these tips and tricks to make your home stand out in a sea of listings.
How to Deep Clean Your House

Whether you're spring or fall cleaning, or your house has reached the "I just can't take it any more" level (we've all been there), here's how to give your house a full deep clean. It's easier than you might think. 
How to Paint a Wall

Freshly painted interior walls have an immediate and positive impact on how a room looks and feels. Follow our purchasing, preparation, and wall painting techniques to revitalize most any space in just a day or two.
11 Ways to Boost Curb Appeal

These exterior updates will boost curb appeal and increase your home's value when it's time to sell.
High-Impact Remodeling Projects to Help Sell Your Home

Get the most out of your remodeling efforts by focusing on projects that will make a statement and pay off when it comes time to sell your home.
How to Buy Your First Home

How to Survive a DIY Move

"What was I thinking?" That's what you don't want to be saying when you're in the middle of a move. Unfortunately, it can be a common refrain for those who move themselves. But it doesn't have to be all doom and gloom if you plan ahead. Here are four tricks to making your DIY move go smoothly.
Features to Look for in Your Next Home

Learn what's hot in homes from the president and CEO Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. Plus, see what features buyers are looking for when purchasing a home.
Things to Know About Prefab Additions

10 Biggest Moving Mistakes

Packing Secrets from the Pros

The Painless Way to Move With Kids

Investing in Your Forever Home

4 Home Renovations that Add Major Value

Increase your home's value with these renovations guaranteed to be worth the time and money.

This Is How Much You'll Spend in Hidden Costs When Buying a House

