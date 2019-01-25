Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Declutter for Showings—Fast
Is company on the way? Or do you just need a power-decluttering session to rid your home of bits and baubles? Try these 12 quick decluttering strategies to restore order and freshen your home's spaces.Read More
How to Stage Your Home to Sell
From decluttering to capturing striking photos to simply changing lightbulbs, there are countless easy ways to get your house noticed on the market. Check out these tips and tricks to make your home stand out in a sea of listings.Read More
How to Deep Clean Your House
Whether you're spring or fall cleaning, or your house has reached the "I just can't take it any more" level (we've all been there), here's how to give your house a full deep clean. It's easier than you might think.Read More
How to Paint a Wall
Freshly painted interior walls have an immediate and positive impact on how a room looks and feels. Follow our purchasing, preparation, and wall painting techniques to revitalize most any space in just a day or two.Read More
11 Ways to Boost Curb Appeal
These exterior updates will boost curb appeal and increase your home's value when it's time to sell.Read More
High-Impact Remodeling Projects to Help Sell Your Home
Get the most out of your remodeling efforts by focusing on projects that will make a statement and pay off when it comes time to sell your home.Read More