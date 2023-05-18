After Rigorous Testing, We Named This BHG Fire Pit the Best Budget Pick of 2023—And It’s Under $100 Right Now

It’s the time of year when gatherings are best enjoyed outdoors, and whether temperatures are warm or cool, a fire pit is a backyard get-together must-have. Our shopper and editor-loved Better Homes and Gardens line at Walmart is full of summer-ready outdoor items, including the 26-Inch Damon Deep Bowl Wood Burning Fire Pit—which, by the way, we named our Best Budget Fire Pit of 2023 after testing 18 different options. Plus, it’s currently on sale at Walmart for $97—making it even more affordable.

The wood-burning fire pit’s minimal, timeless design will look good on any patio. Made of steel with a heat-resistant finish, the black fire pit sits low on four legs and comes with a mesh lid topped with a handle that looks sleek and helps to keep the fire contained. The included poker helps you keep the fire going all night long and serves as a safe way to lift the cover—simply hook the poker under the cover’s handle and lift.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 26-Inch Damon Deep Bowl Wood Burning Fire Pit, $97 (was $110), Walmart

The pit’s deep bowl holds up to five pounds of wood, and we found that it easily burned for over an hour. Since the fire sits lower in the pit, it’s also easier to adjust wood as needed without worrying about hot logs tipping over or falling out.

While sturdy, it’s important to keep the fire pit sheltered when not in use to protect it from damage. Luckily, it comes with a head-to-toe protective cover that easily slips over the top and down to the legs, and since it weighs only 15.8 pounds, it’s easy to move around the yard or into storage. So, make sure you store the pit away during inclement weather to keep it safe. Another perk to its lightweight build? We found that the fire pit is easy to assemble, too.

Elevate your patio with the affordable Better Homes & Gardens 26-Inch Damon Deep Bowl Wood Burning Fire Pit, and snag it while it’s on sale at Walmart for $97.

