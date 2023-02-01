I Just Purchased This BH&G Throw, and It’s Already the Coziest Blanket I Own

Over the years, I have unintentionally created quite the collection of blankets. A few are from family members (both my aunt and my grandma were quite creative), some were given to me as gifts, and then there are others that I purchased on my own. While I wouldn’t say I’m a connoisseur of cozy things, I definitely do have opinions—and I have to admit I’m shocked by how much I love this plush throw from a surprising source.

When one of my friends popped up on her Instagram stories to explain how she found her most recent blanket, I was immediately intrigued by her glowing review and the throw’s fun gray leopard print pattern. Then Betsy mentioned that she scooped it up at Walmart as part of a recent order and only paid $25 for it. At that point, I jumped at the chance to purchase it—and I was so excited to learn it’s from the Better Homes & Gardens collection.

Walmart

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Gray Animal Print Cozy Knit Throw, ($25, Walmart)

I was so excited to find this cozy knit throw because I was periodically searching for a muted leopard print blanket (I was hoping to find one that wasn’t brown). For a long time I could only find options that were well over $100, and I knew I wanted to spend much less. But I was concerned I would have to trade quality for the price if I ever found one I loved—and I’m happy to say I was totally proven wrong.

The BH&G blanket measures 50 x 72 inches, and it’s made from 100% polyester yarn. The combination of the larger size and the ultra-soft yarn allowed this throw to immediately win my personal award for the warmest, softest blanket I own. Not to mention, it washed up beautifully without pulling or filling my washer and dryer with any lint. Plus, the throw has the exact muted leopard print I was hoping to find, and it’s also available in four other colors and patterns in case you’re looking for something different.

While I purchased the throw for myself, I immediately thought of ways to give it as a gift because it arrived tied with a classic gray grosgrain ribbon. Between the ribbon, the soft throw, and the timeless pattern, my mind went straight to gifts for birthdays, holidays, housewarmings, bridal and baby showers, and weddings. I’m convinced almost anyone would love it, but it’s an especially fitting find for those who live in chilly climates with long winters.

Whether you have a growing blanket collection or you’re simply looking for a new addition with a classic pattern you can keep out at all times, I cannot recommend the Better Homes & Gardens Cozy Knit Throw highly enough. Make sure to buy one while it’s in stock and only $25.