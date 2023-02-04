Shopping There Are Tons of Deals on the BHG Collection at Walmart Right Now, from Accent Chairs to Kitchenware Get these deals while supplies last. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Photo: Walmart If you weren't aware, we here at Better Homes & Gardens have our very own collection of home goods at Walmart. There you'll find all kinds of BHG-approved products, including decor, storage, bedding, furniture, and more. And right now, there are a bunch of items on sale that you need to check out. You can only get these deals while supplies last, so don't wait to shop. We rounded up some of our favorites, including accent chairs, dining tables, bar carts, and storage. For some color, shop this blue velvet barrel back chair, or try this mid-century modern style if you're looking for something neutral. You can snag these Butterscotch Maple Cream wax melts starting at only $2 to make your house feel warm and cozy, too. Find even more of our picks from the Better Homes & Gardens collection on sale below. Walmart Barrel Back Chair This cobalt blue chair has a diamond-pattern, button-tufted back with tapered wooden legs, giving it a traditional yet modern style. Reviewers say the durable, soft velvet material looks much more expensive than it actually is and note that the chair is stable and sturdy. Buy It: Barrel Back Chair, $124 (was $139), Walmart Walmart Storage Nesting Tables This set of two chairs has a metal basket frame with a removable wooden lid that allows you to place pillows, blankets, and more inside for storing. The tables are designed to nest inside each other, too, saving you space when they’re not being used. Plus, according to Walmart shoppers, the open sides are useful for helping you see what’s inside so you don’t forget where things are located. Buy It: Storage Nesting Tables, from $64 (was $79), Walmart Walmart Mid-Century Solid Wood Reclining Accent Chair If you want a recliner that still looks stylish, try this mid-century modern chair. It features linen upholstery in blue or gray with a sturdy wood frame. Reviewers say the chair is easy to put together, comfortable, and great quality. Buy It: Mid-Century Solid Wood Reclining Accent Chair, $198 (was $240), Walmart Walmart Fitzgerald Gold Metal Bar Cart Organize everything you need to make cocktails with this brushed gold metal bar cart. It has two glass shelves with three built-in wine holders to keep bottles steady. The wheels allow you to easily move the cart around your house, and they lock, so you don’t have to worry about it rolling. Buy It: Fitzgerald Gold Metal Bar Cart, $80 (was $100), Walmart Walmart Autumn Lane Farmhouse Dining Table This classic dining table has a two-tone finish, with a natural wood top and black or white painted legs. It’s big enough to seat six people, making it perfect for hosting duty. Shoppers say the table is sturdy and easy to clean, making it ideal for people with kids. Buy It: Autumn Lane Farmhouse Dining Table, from $155 (was $201), Walmart Walmart Butterscotch Maple Cream Scented Wax Melts Wax melts are a great alternative to regular candles for people who prefer not to have an open flame in their house. Just place the cubes into a wax warmer and turn it on. The sweet Butterscotch Maple Cream scent of these wax melts will make your home smell like you’re baking a cake, according to reviewers. Buy It: Butterscotch Maple Cream Scented Wax Melts, from $2 (was from $7), Walmart Walmart Flip Tite Food Storage Container Set These airtight clear containers have easy-to-open lids with a flip-buckle, and they’re stackable to save space. They’re great for storing foods like pasta, and the clear sides allow you to quickly see what’s in each container. The set includes eight containers, with two small, four medium, and two large sizes. Buy It: Flip Tite Food Storage Container Set, $15 (was $30), Walmart Walmart Boho Chic Ceramic Bathroom Soap Pump This ceramic soap pump will look so much more sophisticated on your bathroom counter than a plastic bottle of soap. The neutral white and black pattern will match any style of decor. Along with soap, the pump is also useful for dispensing lotion. Buy It: Boho Chic Ceramic Bathroom Soap Pump, $9 (was $15), Walmart Walmart Maddox Crossing Dining Chairs This set of two dining chairs is made of solid wood and comes in black, brown, dark seafoam, and white. The chairs also have a subtle antique appearance thanks to the hand-applied finish. Shoppers say the wood is heavy and feels very high quality. 