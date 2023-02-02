We Just Launched a Brand New Patio Collection—Here Are 7 Trends to Borrow

A new line of porch and patio essentials from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection is here to dress up your space with fresh trends.

Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips
Updated on February 2, 2023

Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection
For most of us (unless you’re lucky enough to live in a famously warm and sunny part of the country), February can feel long and dreary, even if it is technically the shortest month of the year. But believe it or not, February is actually the perfect time to start shopping for and stocking up on outdoor essentials. The skies may be gray, but stores everywhere are already dreaming of warmer days, setting out colorful indoor-outdoor rugs and all the rattan you could possibly dream of. Just take the new patio and outdoor offerings from Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart, available now, as proof: Now’s the time to start thinking about setting up your outdoor spaces for spring and summer.

We might be a little biased, but with the items in this collection, a trip to your local Walmart could be your first and only stop to get everything you need for your outdoor space for spring, whether you’re planning a full patio refresh or just trying to dress up a small porch. And while the goods here are gorgeous in their own right, they’re also helpful in that they point to what trends we might expect to see everywhere, come spring and summer.

With that in mind, read on for seven key trends we’ve picked out of the latest outdoor and patio offerings from Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart—and prepare to spot these trends over and over again in the coming months.

Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection

Walmart

1. Wicker in Unexpected Places

This collection points to a more creative understanding of what rattan and wicker can do and, more importantly, where it can go. Wicker is traditionally used on seating, tables, and other small surfaces, but it feels almost edgy on this bar cart. Expect to see fresh uses of rattan and wicker on all kinds of furnishings and decor this spring and summer.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Bar Cart, Brown, $198

Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection

Walmart

2. Conversation-First Setups

If we’ve learned anything from the last few years, it’s that connection is important. We’re seeing a renewed appreciation for design that encourages connection and conversation in sets like this three-piece set, which is appropriately (and adorably) called a chat set. Perfect for a distant corner or nook off a larger space, this cozy set offers the perfect spot for catching up with someone near and dear to you—the same kind of arrangement we expect to see in all kinds of spaces this spring and summer.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Lilah Outdoor Wicker 3-Piece Stationary Chat Set, Off-White, $378

Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection

Walmart

3. Oversize Seating

We’ve already seen plenty of evidence that oversize furniture is huge (literally!) for indoor spaces right now, so it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to guess that this comfy, roomy trend will appear outdoors, too. What your imagination probably won’t guess, though, is quite how pretty oversize outdoor seating can be. Just look to our internet-famous egg chair for proof that this look is incredibly popular right now, then peep the new items in our collection (including this sweetly named cuddle chair) to see that oversize seating will continue to be adored in the seasons to come.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair, Brown, $399


Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection

Walmart

4. More Intricate Rattan Weaves

Speaking of wicker: We’ve seen an incredible resurgence of rattan and wicker decor in the last decade or so, but this one is a trend that keeps on giving, as manufacturers find new and creative applications of an extremely classic material. In our new patio collection, you can see an upscale split-weave style in this dining set, plus more airy and open designs in many of the other outdoor sets.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Tarren 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set, Black, $898

Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection

Walmart

5. Loud Leaf Prints

The rise of cottagecore and more quaint decor styles has increased interest in busier, smaller-scale patterns, but that doesn’t mean the loud, large-scale prints we know and love are going anywhere. For outdoor spaces, especially—and as proven by textiles like this vibrant outdoor rug and many of the throw pillows in our collection—bold, large-scale patterns will continue to be big this year.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Palm Leaf Green Woven Outdoor Rug, 5X7, $57

Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection

Walmart

6. Space-Saving Serveware

Just because a space is outdoors doesn’t mean it’s huge. Plenty of outdoor spaces run petite—think terraces, balconies, and the like. But size doesn’t mean these spaces can’t be hosting hotspots, especially when you use clever serveware: We’re seeing a rise in smarter, more adaptable serving dishes made with small outdoor spaces in mind. Take this tiered tray stand—by stacking snacks, you can offer twice the food in the same amount of (limited) space.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens White 2-Tier Serving Tray Stand, 2 Tier Serve, 2 Tier Stand, $20; Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table, Beige, $247

Products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Spring 2023 Patio collection

Walmart

7. Functional Everything

Lately, we’re seeing a major shift toward valuing function over form. Everyone wants hard-working, multitasking furnishings to make the most of every inch of space—and every dollar they spend. All kinds of brands are rising to the occasion and reconsidering how they can make standard pieces work harder—and we’re seeing this in this new set of products from the Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection in ottomans, like the padded one in this two-piece set. This ottoman can serve as a coffee table (just use a tray or other stable item in the center if you plan to set drinks on it), extra seating, or even storage, if you don’t mind lifting it up to slide things underneath.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Lilah 2-Piece Outdoor Wicker Loveseat and Ottoman, White, $498; Better Homes and Gardens Ravello Woven Pendant Light, from $47

