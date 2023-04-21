Flowers are already a tried-and-true gift: Whether it’s given in celebration of a special occasion or just because, a beautiful bouquet is a thoughtful expression of love or appreciation. And while we’d never scoff at a gift of a fresh flower arrangement, there is one sure way to surpass the joy of fresh flowers, and that’s gifting a live plant. With that in mind, the Better Homes & Gardens Collection at Walmart is now selling two gorgeous hydrangea plants—and just in time for Mother’s Day, too.

Twilight and Passion hydrangeas are exclusively available from Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart. Twilight is a returning item, while Passion is brand new. Both offer big, gorgeous hydrangea blooms (like this Better Homes & Gardens 6.5-Inch Assorted Mother's Day Hydrangea Live Plant with Decorative Pot, $20, Walmart); with a longer lifespan than you’d get with cut flowers.

The returning Twilight hydrangea is available in pink and blue, with a soft center and contrasting edge on each bloom. The dark stems help to highlight the uniqueness of the flowers themselves. The multi-toned petals create a dreamy, watercolor effect.

New for 2023, the Passion hydrangea has vibrant pink or violet flowers that soften in intensity over time. (Passion's flowers pair perfectly with Twilight’s blooms, we might add). It has dark foliage that contrasts nicely with the bright blooms by serving as a lush, leafy backdrop to the more delicate flowers.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 8-Inch Assorted Mother's Day Hydrangea Live Plant with Decorative Pot ($20, Walmart)

While nothing lives forever, live plants last much longer than their cut counterparts, extending the lifespan of the gift. They fade more slowly and even offer an opportunity to do a little plant parenting, for those who love to do a little garden work. You can even enhance this year’s Mother’s Day gift by pairing these hydrangeas (we love this Better Homes & Gardens 5-Inch Assorted Mother's Day Hydrangea Live Plant with Decorative Pot, $15, Walmart) with a pretty watering can or other plant care tools. But if you decide to just stick with the plants, with flowers this pretty (and naturally of a longer lifespan than any cut arrangements), you can’t go wrong.

The Better Homes & Gardens Collection at Walmart’s exclusive Twilight and Passion hydrangeas are available for order now.

