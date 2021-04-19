Stylemakers 2021: Meet the Forces Making a Splash in Food, Home, Garden, Beauty, and Health

Every year, Better Homes & Gardens, celebrates innovators, influencers, and creators that are leaving their mark in the realms of food, home, garden, and lifestyle. They're called Stylemakers, and for the 10th anniversary of the event, we have a very special group to showcase. Some of these individuals are famous faces you'll already recognize, and others are everyday people making a difference in their corner of the world. Here, you'll find a bit about each 2021 Stylemaker and where you can go to find out more about their projects and passions. And don't forget to register for our virtual Stylemaker event on May 7.