Stylemakers 2021: Meet the Forces Making a Splash in Food, Home, Garden, Beauty, and Health
Our annual list features a diverse group of doers to inspire you to take that leap of faith.
Every year, Better Homes & Gardens, celebrates innovators, influencers, and creators that are leaving their mark in the realms of food, home, garden, and lifestyle. They're called Stylemakers, and for the 10th anniversary of the event, we have a very special group to showcase. Some of these individuals are famous faces you'll already recognize, and others are everyday people making a difference in their corner of the world. Here, you'll find a bit about each 2021 Stylemaker and where you can go to find out more about their projects and passions. And don't forget to register for our virtual Stylemaker event on May 7.
Cuisine Connoisseurs
Dinner is served with the help of these cooks. Discover an easy, delicious sauce that will have you licking the bowl clean.
You probably know Jesse Tyler Ferguson starring as Michael from Modern Family, but you might not know that he loves to whip up Southwestern dishes from scratch. The actor shares several ultra-flavorful dishes from his new cookbook Food Between Friends that he co-authored with chef Julie Tanous.
It's hard to believe that Vivian Howard has much free time. The chef just released her second cookbook, is the star of two TV shows, and runs multiple North Carolina restaurants. But she graciously offers the recipe an herbaceous green sauce that you can enjoy with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Home Design Hotshots
Stuck in a design rut? Let these home decorators show how you can update any home and make it your own. (Including how to make a jaw-dropping statement wall.)
Dabito, a design-loving blogger who resides in his vibrant Los Angeles abode, shares his colorful (and practical) outdoor patio that features quirky souvenirs from his global adventures.
You've seen statement walls on social media, want to create one yourself, but intimidated by the process. Muralist Racheal Jackson shows how to make a DIY design that's sure to wow.
Sure, neutrals are safe, but interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins says everyone can make a beautiful mix of colors work. All it takes is a boost of confidence and his expert recommendations.
Designer Michelle Adams shows that your home doesn't have to be the biggest or the most unique to be exquisite. Take a peek inside her midcentury Ann Arbor, Michigan house that features plenty of character thanks to her French antique collection.
Dara Caponigro, a former magazine editor, and current creative director, knows that patience is the key to finding your own style. (Oh, and dabbling in a few styles at once? That's A-OK, too.)
Dirt Masters
You don't need a huge backyard or tons of land to create a gorgeous garden. Check out one Brooklyn, New York photographer who transformed her small space into a green haven.
Power couple Ellen Marie Bennett and Casey Caplowe couldn't be more different when it comes to design preferences. (Ellen loves eccentric colors and maximalism, and Casey prefers clean lines and organization.) But combining the two preferences leads to a beautiful, balanced Los Angeles home with an incredible garden and outdoor entertaining area.
When the pandemic began, photographer Dana Gallagher channeled her energy into a small-scale backyard in Brooklyn, New York. Her edible garden, which she enjoys with her daughter and pup, proves that you don't need to be "an expert to garden," as she puts it.
Beauty Authorities
Take it from these pros. When it comes to looking your best, keep it simple, yet effective. (And no, you don't have to spend a fortune.)
Now, you already know that Jennifer Garner seemingly hasn't aged in the decades that she's been in the spotlight. But her secret to a glowing complexion and lots of energy isn't complicated. Her daily routine includes simple skin, healthy hair, and a good sweat.
Sick of your makeup looking flawless in the morning and then a mess by the afternoon? Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin (who's worked with Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and Olivia Palermo, among others) shows an easy trick to ensure your lipstick stays put on your pout.
Health Champion
Many people have grappled with their (or a loved one's) health in the past year. Learn from one entrepreneur is unapologetically attacking the stigma of chronic diseases.
For nearly her entire life, talk show host and beauty and lifestyle expert Nitika Chopra has battled psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis that devastatingly affected her mental and physical health. But through self-care, Chopra has taken back her body and teaches others to love themselves inside and out no matter what.
