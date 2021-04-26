It's hard to forget how Grace Mitchell's home so expertly balanced color and pattern—and used wallpaper in ways we're still dreaming about. Her signature use of wallpaper, and insistence that spaces tell stories, was what made her 2019 HGTV debut such a success. For two seasons, Grace brought the same thoughtfulness and flair to "One of a Kind," a show that relied on her ability to create truly unique and memorable spaces that look great and personally reflect the homeowners. She weathered the pandemic with other design stars on HGTV's Design at Your Door, and this year she is a guest designer on the network's newest show, Ty Breaker, with Ty Pennington. Now, she's collaborating with HomeGoods retailer At Home on her first home decor line. The 2021 spring line is on shelves now, including a whimsical outdoor collection and charming home accents for under $20. With new items due each season, Grace is providing pieces we can use to mix, match, and create our own story at home.